Make sure everyone knows that your child is a force to be reckoned with.
The parenting lessons in Star Wars might be questionable, but the names are very cool. And so, parents may be inspired to name their kids after Star Wars people. “Darth,” and “Chewbacca” are clearly out. But there are many to choose from. Here are 10 classics from Star Wars that make great baby names.
David McNew/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Star Wars, we have to assume “Ben” is not short for “Benjamin.” It’s just “Ben.” Which while classic, also feels new. Don’t name your kid “Benjamin.” Just name them “Ben.”