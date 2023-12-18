The 3 Best New And Totally Weird Kate McKinnon SNL Sketches

Kate McKinnon hosted Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 16 — marking her first return since she left the show as a regular cast member in 2023 after a decade. This time, she took on the role of host and was joined by musical guest Billie Eilish.

From a return of the cat rescuer Barbara DeDrew to a ridiculous skit about a tampon farm, McKinnon’s first time hosting SNL was the right mix of weird, silly, familiar, and fun — perfect as we head into the holiday season. Plus, there was a surprise return of fellow former cast members Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph for one of the best skits of the episode.

Here are the three best McKinnon sketches from the SNL that aired on December 16, 2023.

3. Gifts for Mom

Perfect for the holiday, McKinnon took on the role of a gift-giving mom who downplays her gift-giving, insisting that all the presents she picked up for her loved ones were crap: “It’s nothing. If you hate it, you can return it, seriously.” It’s like looking into a crystal ball that shows you exactly what your Christmas morning will look like.

2. ABBA Christmas

Silly singing sketches will always be funny, and it’s very fitting for the final episode before the holiday break. In this sketch, McKinnon is joined by former cast members Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, plus Bowen Yang, who pretend to be the 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA, playing their holiday versions of their biggest hits.

1. Whiskers R We Holiday Cat-tacular!

Reprising the role of Barbara DeDrew, who works for Whiskers R We, a cat adoption center, McKinnon showed off several cats alongside Billie Eilish. The awkwardness that oozes from this sketch is hilarious. It's the perfect meld of one of McKinnon's best skits with a little twist now that she's the host and not the cast member.

Saturday Night Live streams on Peacock. The show will return from holiday break on January 20, which will be posted by Jacob Elordi with musical guest Reneé Rapp.