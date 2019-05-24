19 Corny ‘Star Wars’ Jokes Your Kids Will Love

If you don’t like Star Wars-themed dad joke groaners, then put your deflectors on double-front! Ever since Star Wars stormed into the collective consciousness in 1977, there have been almost as many Star Wars parodies as there are actual Star Wars things. From Mad Magazine to Family Guy to Robot Chicken and beyond, Star Wars silliness is one way we express our love for that wonderful energy field that surrounds us, binds us, and often makes us want to buy more lightsabers than one Jedi can swing.

Here are 19 kid-friendly Star Wars jokes to help your kids feel the pun-side of the Force.

1. How long has Anakin Skywalker been evil?

Since the Sith Grade

2. What’s Yoda’s advice for going to the bathroom?

Doo-doo or doo-doo-not-do.

3. What was Luke’s secret codename before he got his mechanical limb?

Hand Solo

4. What do you call food made by baby Wookiees?

It’s good, but it’s a little Chewie

5. What’s the name of Obi-Wan’s twin brother?

Obi-Also

6. What do you call Kenobi triplets?

Obi-Threes

7. Why did everyone in the Resistance stop speaking to Finn on the planet with the giant sun?

He called it a Rey of sunshine.

8. Where does Kylo Ren get his creepy black clothes?

From his closet.

9. Where does Kylo Ren buy his clothes?

From the mall. I mean, have you seen how much Kylo Ren stuff they have there right now?

10. Why does Kylo Ren’s lightsaber have so much crackle?

Snap and Pop were busy.

11. What did Rey say when she met Leia?

“Chewie wants a hug, too.”

12. What kind of spaceship did Luke fly in grade school?

An ABC-Wing.

13. When Luke joined Red Squadron everyone played a prank on him. What was it?

He got a Biggs Wedgie.

14. What did everyone call Lando before he became a good pilot?

Crashdo.

15. How do Sith Lords say goodbye?

Darth-LATER!!!

16. What is Jyn Erso’s favorite color?

I’m not sure, but I bet it’s a rouge one.

17. What do you call C-3PO when he’s being a good listener?

Hear-Threepio.

18. Did you hear about the Gungan who became a taxi cab driver?

His name is Car Car Binks.

19. What did Leia’s adoptive parents say when she used to sleepwalk as a child?

Uh-oh, it’s the rise of Skywalker.

