10 Years Later, We're Getting Frozen 4 — Wait. What About Frozen 3?

Ten years ago, the movie behind the earworm-of-the-century was released, and the lives of parents changed forever, for better or for worse. Disney’s Frozen hit theaters in 2013, and we’ve been humming the signature song “Let It Go” ever since. Of course, no one was surprised when Disney announced a sequel was in the works, which was released in 2019, but just this week, the company revealed the studio is already working on Frozen 4 … and Frozen 3.

Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, announced that the studio is already working on the fourth Frozen movie, even though Frozen 3 hasn’t been released yet.

“Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too,” Iger told Good Morning America. “But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one, but actually two stories.”

Disney

The Disney CEO shared the update about Frozen 4 just days after Disney’s newest Frozen theme park, “World of Frozen,” opened in Hong Kong.

“For years at our Disney Parks, we’ve been creating these large immersive worlds. Essentially, they are the physical embodiment of some of the greatest stories that we’ve told… And of course, Frozen being one of our most valuable franchises, I think it’s just right for building the place that Frozen takes place in,” he said.

So, whether or not we’ll get another Let It Go verse in the new Frozen movies, get ready to have everything be all Elsa and Anna from here on out for the next decade. Good luck to all!