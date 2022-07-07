Not a sneaker guy? The Zegna Triple Stitch Sneakers aren’t really sneakers. Not in the colloquial sense anyway. The term ‘sneaker’ often conjures up visions of Air Jordans and Adidas Yeezys. Or, at the other end of the spectrum, the now trendy ‘dad sneakers’; almost comical bulbous Balenciagas, and the slightly more well-proportioned New Balance 624s.

But what becomes of the more sartorially-minded men among us – those who are neither hypebeasts nor completely immune to the allure of trends? Designed for guys who are more likely to be seen in tailored trousers than cut-off khakis, the Zegna Triple Stitch Sneakers effortlessly blur the line between luxury tailoring and leisurewear. Proving those who favor suiting and slacks needn’t be restricted to a life solely lived in loafers and derby shoes, the Triple Stitch Sneakers introduce a level of sophisticated comfort into the contemporary man’s life.

The Zegna Triple Stitch Sneaker

The Triple Stich Sneakers are equal parts practical and stylish. Shirking laces, the slip-on sneakers are defined by their triple crossed elastics traversing up the tongue; the detail that gives the kicks their name. Italian-made and featuring a durable rubber sole, the sneakers are blissfully lightweight and easy to wear. Available in myriad colors and materials from vibrant mustard yellow suede to subdued styles like dark grey or black grained leather and taupe canvas, there’s something for every taste.

Surprisingly versatile in nature, the Triple Stitch Sneakers represent the archetypal smart sneaker. Existing in the space between dress shoes and sporty sneakers, the Triple Stitch Sneakers are a sign of the times. As the world at large shifts away from staid formality, their structured yet pliant silhouette toes the line between formal and casual. Lending themselves to wear across multiple dress codes, the Triple Stitch Sneakers add a certain louche appeal to classic suiting while working to smarten up casual weekend attire.