What was your most beloved piece of clothing when you were 8? It’s not an easy question to answer. But play along: Close your eyes and try to come up with something. Assuming your childhood was roughly three decades ago, you undoubtedly came up with an image of one of the most classic pieces of kids clothing ever: The original Mickey Mouse sweatshirt. Even if you never went to Disney World, even if you didn’t own one of those soft ubiquitous shirts back in the day, the sight of it can bring back a rush of nostalgia. It’s a sweatshirt that evokes childhood for millions of Americans who are maybe raising their own children today.

Kelly Osbourne reminds us all what it meant to be a kid in the eighties.

The Mickey Mouse sweatshire is due for a comeback — and maybe an upgrade. Virgil Abloh Securities, the creative estate of the late and legendary creative director, has answered the call with a shirt that perfectly pairs the nostalgia of the eighties with a more modern design sensibility. The piece de resistance: A sweatshirt that will drive fashionable ‘80s kids wild with desire.

Figures Of Speech is the offical name for the collaboration between Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities. In it is a collection of never-before-seen Mickey Mouse artwork by Abloh turned into a series of limited-edition t-shirts and hoodies. There are six different designs on offer, all featuring the modernized Mickey Mouse and Abloh's trademark typography design.

A new look for one of the all-time classic sweatshirts. Brooklyn Museum

The collaboration is exclusively being sold at the Brooklyn Museum, an appropriate venue as this feels like a museum piece. The sweatshirt is a time capsule that captures the spirit of American kids in the ‘80s (Abloh himself was born in 1980 in Rockford, IL) and the playful imaginings of one of the greatest fashion icons and designers in American history.

The collection is available at the Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” exclusive shop at the Brooklyn Museum, “Church and State,” and online in limited quantity. Prices range from $30 - $120.