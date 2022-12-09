Beard dandruff shampoos are an all-too-overlooked men’s grooming product. Flakey beards everywhere can be treated — easily! — with a well-formulated shampoo. Something like Typology’s nti-Dandruff Treatment Shampoo, a solid and simple product that gets to the source of the problem.

According to Dr. Daniel Belkin of the New York Dermatology Group, Beard dandruff is caused by seborrheic dermatitis. This is a type of mild rash thought to be caused by the overproduction of sebum (the skin's natural oils) with an overgrowth of yeast. Dandruff typically shows up as redness and flaking on various parts of the body — especially oilier areas — such as the scalp, eyebrows, sides of the nose, ears, and the beard, causing a flurry of white flakes that seem to get stuck everywhere. Beard dandruff can be treated by washing with a product containing anti-fungal ingredients such as zinc pyrithione or ketoconazole, which can be found in many over-the-counter anti-dandruff shampoos available nowadays. But while the hardcore stuff has its merits, Typology Anti-Dandruff Shampoo’s natural approach is driven by an anti-fungal ingredient called piroctone olamine, which a 2011 study suggests is just as effective as the traditional stuff without the drying side effects.

According to the brand, the 1% concentration of piroctone olamine works on three levels to battle dandruff: it suppresses the spread of the beard dandruff-causing Malassezia globosa fungus, it helps to balance sebum production, thus depriving the fungus of its main food source, and it helps to stimulate the growth of new hair. While that last one is likely most beneficial to the scalp, this three-point strategy is designed to stop beard dandruff in its tracks while helping to maintain clear, calm, flake-free skin underneath. In addition to the piroctone olamine, Typology Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is also stacked with a cocktail of other natural ingredients to help keep seborrheic dermatitis under control. Jujube extract helps to soothe and calm irritated skin, thus minimizing itching as well as the formation of flakes, while atlas cedar oil invigorates and tones the scalp (or, in the case of beard dandruff, skin underneath) and clary sage oil balances oil production.

Typology Anti-Dandruff Treatment Shampoo is fine to use every day, but start out slowly. Apply as you would a face wash all over the beard area, and gently work in so that plenty of product makes contact with the skin — that’s where the problem originates, after all. Leave on for a minute or two, then rinse with warm water, rather than hot, which could further irritate already aggravated skin. The first step for any guy who thinks he has dandruff-causing seborrheic dermatitis, whether on his head or beard, should see a doctor for a proper diagnosis before springing for any at-home remedy. However, once armed with that, Typology Anti-Dandruff Shampoo provides the ideal one-two punch against the problem, combining a proven anti-fungal ingredient that won’t wreak havoc on your skin with other natural extracts for an ideal everyday treatment.

Knowing what we know about beard dandruff, from what causes it to how to make it disappear once and for all, Typology Anti-Dandruff Shampoo fits the bill with a solid ingredients list and a natural approach that our skin, beard, and wallets should love.

