For those who want to smell good all the time, cologne is essential. It’s the best way to create a signature scent that complements your style and overall vibe. While wearing fragrances have become more common, many men still don’t know the right way to apply them. Proper application can make the difference between wasting the juice and getting the most out of every drop. In this article, we will guide you through the right way to wear cologne so that you get the optimal balance of fragrance every time.

Avoid Rubbing Your Wrists Together

The best way to apply cologne is to apply it directly to the skin. You might have to urge to vigorously rub your wrists together. However, doing this breaks down the molecules of the fragrance which can affect the performance of your cologne. Instead, try spraying it onto your wrists. You’ll be ensuring the fragrance stays intact and lasts as long as possible.

Apply Cologne To Your Hot Spots

Once you apply your cologne to your wrists, you can use them to transfer it to the other hot spots on your body. Hotspots are the parts of your body where the fragrance perform the best. These spots include the back of your eyes, neck, and the center of your chest. Gently dab your wrists onto these areas. You can even spritz your cologne directly onto your hotspots for a slightly stronger effect.

Ditch The “Spray And Walk”

Despite what some might suggest, the spray and walk is the best way to waste your fragrance (and most don’t come cheap). While this might seem like a cool way to apply cologne, its the least effective way to get the most out of it. Most of the time you’re only making the air smell good. So it’s best to remove this method from your cologne application technique.

Cologne Application Tips And Tricks

Be sure to apply cologne in moderation, as spraying too much can be overwhelming and unpleasant to other people. For best results hold the bottle about 12 inches away from you when applying. Another useful tip is to moisturize your skin before applying cologne. This helps the fragrance stick to your skin and helps it to perform longer. This way you won’t have to apply as much (plus your bottle of cologne will last much longer). Lastly, if you’re going to mix different fragrances try not to overdo it. Each cologne is carefully formulated note by note. Try to only mix fragrances that complement each other. You don’t want to end up with a jarring scent all day.

Wearing cologne is all about having a technique. By following these tips you’ll achieve the best possible balance of fragrance that lasts. Always remember to use moderation and only reapply cologne when necessary. Once you’ve found your signature fragrance, you’re on your way to smelling amazing and creating a long-lasting impression.