The Best Quilted Coats To Get You Through Winter
It’s time to bundle up, but that doesn’t mean sacrificing on style.
When rough-and-tumble winter weather strikes, you need the right coat on your shoulders, and that’s just an indisputable fact. But how best to toe the line between form and function, between a coat that keeps you warm and does so while staying stylish enough to fit in with most of your everyday looks? The answer lies in finding one of the best quilted coats, then wearing the heck out of it all winter long.
Despite the name, they’re not made of actual quilts. The name comes from the classic quilted design. They’re typically filled with natural or synthetic fibers (also why they’re so toasty). Quilted coats are a more rugged winter jacket style than a peacoat or a topcoat, which tend to work better with slightly more elevated looks featuring chinos or winter tailoring. Think of a stylish quilted jacket like your everyday go-to when you want to dash out the door – throw it on atop blue jeans and a classic flannel shirt without thinking twice or missing a beat, for example.
Some of the best quilted coats boast hearty down insulation, handy hip or chest pockets for your EDC, and sometimes a hood to take on blustery winter winds. Remember: The higher the insulation rating, the warmer you’ll be. The best quilted coats are mostly casual and a touch rugged, but nothing if not effective and versatile to take you from point A to point B in style.
Find the right one, and you can even wear it for winter performance activities, like a day on the slopes – or, just keep your new favorite quilted coat handy for a bit of apres-ski style. Don’t get left out in the cold: Shop the best quilted coats for winter ASAP.
Recall what we said about the best quilted coats hitting more of a rugged note than other styles of winter outerwear? This handsome flannel-lined option takes that to heart, boasting a water-repellent shell, eye-catching diamond quilting for warmth retention, and 800-fill premium down for cozy seasonal comfort.
You should be able to throw on one of the best quilted coats for winter and then forget about it – no need to worry about it keeping you warm, because, well, that’s what it’s already doing. This subtle number from outdoor gear masters REI is made in a Fair Trade Certified factory using responsibly sourced down, with a recycled nylon exterior. In short: it’s as sustainable and subtle as it is warming.
It’s hard to top the bang for your buck that UNIQLO has long served up, and that even extends to normally pricey outerwear categories. The nylon ripstop exterior has a pleasantly shiny look for a touch of added style, but the fact that it’s water-repellent helps seal the deal when winter storms roll into town. A roomier fit around the shoulders and chest delivers ample room for layering your favorite winter picks, too.
In search of something a bit more sleek than a standard puffer-style quilted jacket? Orlebar Brown (the makers of James Bond’s swim trunks as of late) delivers an exceedingly handsome, sleek merino wool-plus-puffer jacket in a crisp Midnight Navy. Think of it like a decidedly luxe jacket to wear for apres-ski pursuits.
The only way you might say that Eddie Bauer’s collaboration with Huckberry can be topped? By going directly to the source and shopping the legendary adventure outerwear brand. The company originally tested its jackets with mountaineering explorers, after all. That same spirit of quality and functional design should hold true in modern times with this surprisingly light, 650-fill power down jacket in a wide array of colors.
When it comes time to hit the slopes or head out on a frosty winter day trip, you want a no-fuss jacket, no-frills – all business, in short. The 700-fill power down of this Outdoor Research jacket delivers lightweight insulation, while hip pockets and a hidden interior stash pocket provide space for your EDC. Best of all is that if ever you need to take it with you, it packs down in a small, compact manner.
Here’s a jacket you can feel great about wearing (in addition to feeling exceptionally warm when you layer up with it, of course). Save The Duck is a Certified B Corporation, and its stylish, tasteful line of winter coats and accessories is 100 percent animal-free, made instead of proprietary and sustainable tech fibers. It helps that the hood is a handy deterrent to winter weather, too.
The North Face might reign supreme among all others when it comes to the warmest winter outerwear on the market, and the Nuptse in particular has a heritage all its own. It’s a street style favorite, sure, but it’s also one of the best quilted jackets around thanks to its durable ripstop exterior and oversized quilted design packed with 700-fill power down.
Patagonia has long been on a mission to make the world a better place and to make the fashion industry more sustainable. It doesn’t hurt that along the way, they’ve come up with innovative pieces like this ultra-lightweight, yet supremely warm, recycled polyester zip hoodie jacket boasting a water-repellent exterior.