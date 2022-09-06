Remember those days when every guy had at least one “statement tie” in their wardrobe? Whether it was a Looney Tunes character, the Joe Boxer smiley face, or a paisley done up in neon colors, these ties had the ability to tell the world who you were and what you were all about.

Fast-forward a few years and the statement tie is still here, albeit toned down a bit. Or, rather, a lot. Case-in-point is Nope actor Steven Yeun and his Prada statement tie. Instead of a loud design that screams, “Hey, look at me!” from between the satiny drapes of his suit jacket, our eyes are drawn to the smaller, simpler design of two pink hibiscus flowers positioned at the center of the tie. The print may be subtle, but the impact is huge, adding a distinctive bolt of color at just the right spot.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Why It Works

Medium width : Statement ties of yesteryear were the wider, the better, but today’s style for ties falls somewhere between 2-3 inches, just wide enough to fit a print while not looking like a bib.

: Statement ties of yesteryear were the wider, the better, but today’s style for ties falls somewhere between 2-3 inches, just wide enough to fit a print while not looking like a bib. Bold print: With a print as boldly-colored as this, a little goes a long way, and that’s the point. It’s intricate and eye-catching, and because it’s the only smidge of color in an otherwise black and white monochromatic getup, it actually ends up defining the entire outfit.

How You Can Make It Work

Even if you’re not a regular tie-wearer, having a great statement tie in your wardrobe will ensure you look your best when getting dressed up. Yeun’s Prada tie is just one example of today’s new breed of statement ties. There are plenty of other options to choose from, including simple stripes, asymmetrical prints, contrast borders, and even metallic studs.

When searching for your ideal statement tie, think first about its role. What do you want it to say about you? If you come up blank, go old school and opt for the first design that catches your fancy, just like you would for an old-fashioned statement tie.

Get The Look

Here’s a subtly patterned tie similar to the one Yeun was wearing. The thin tie and its subdued floral pattern draw the eye in the right way.