Increasingly the polo shirt has become a staple for men that reaches far beyond weekend wear. They have a place at the office, and not just on Fridays. They’re a go-to for date night. And, yes, they dress up nice on vacation without cramping your comfort.

Through all the uses, the core tenet of the finest men’s polos remains unchanged — lightweight fabric, a two- or three-button placket, and a collar to give it a little formal heft. But the modern polo’s style versatility comes from a new infusion of color, pattern, and texture.

While a classic solid-colored polo has its place (especially at work), these statement polos take things to another level. They’re eye-catching in ways both subtle and bold, perfect for summer rooftop soirees or even as a replacement for a solid polo or a pocket T-shirt with chino shorts on leisurely weekends. This season, enhance your polo game and make a great impression with our curated selection of 10 uniquely stylish men’s polo shirts.