12 Polo Shirts That Are Anything But Basic
It’s polo shirt season — time for an upgrade.
Increasingly the polo shirt has become a staple for men that reaches far beyond weekend wear. They have a place at the office, and not just on Fridays. They’re a go-to for date night. And, yes, they dress up nice on vacation without cramping your comfort.
Through all the uses, the core tenet of the finest men’s polos remains unchanged — lightweight fabric, a two- or three-button placket, and a collar to give it a little formal heft. But the modern polo’s style versatility comes from a new infusion of color, pattern, and texture.
While a classic solid-colored polo has its place (especially at work), these statement polos take things to another level. They’re eye-catching in ways both subtle and bold, perfect for summer rooftop soirees or even as a replacement for a solid polo or a pocket T-shirt with chino shorts on leisurely weekends. This season, enhance your polo game and make a great impression with our curated selection of 10 uniquely stylish men’s polo shirts.
Ease your way into shopping for a statement polo with a washed-out, hazy take on the traditional striped number. Ted Baker is famous for its polos, both in terms of fit and quality. What’s even more helpful here is that the modern stripe pattern uses a neutral, versatile blue as its base color.
The same brand that stocks many a closet with reliable dress shirts is making a statement of its own by collaborating with menswear designer extraordinaire David Hart. The result is a polo that’s classic navy in color, yet supremely interesting in terms of cable knit texture, soft knit wool fabric, and a timeless look that wears handsomely in dressier summer situations.
Before we dive right into polos with more color and pattern, let’s ensure the essentials are taken care of, shall we? Billy Reid’s Pensacola Polo wears like a T-shirt yet boasts the laid-back refinement of a polo, making it perfect to wear in any of the Alabama designer’s classic color choices.
To get dressed in these modern times, it can sometimes be fun to look to the past. Consider this soft terry cotton-blend polo, which is packed with throwback details that would make 007 proud. The blue color-blocking is fresh and fun, while it’s even cooler that this polo can substitute for a towel — and can be worn through rounds aplenty of poolside cocktails.
An even better way to shop for a statement polo this season? Shop with a brand you trust, like the famed waxed jacket maker Barbour. They’ve taken the normally cold-weather-minded tartan pattern, blown it up, and then worked it into a soft cotton polo to tide you over while your Barbour jacket is in storage.
The best statement polos should make you look twice (in the best way possible), and the birdseye texture and vivid color on this Mr. Porter option certainly check both those boxes. The button-less Johnny collar harkens back to decades past while framing your face nicely.
Switching up the fabric and pattern isn’t the only way to make your polo shine this season. Replacing the classic button placket with a slightly sporty zip front is one way to shake things up, too. The emerald color is also a nice change of pace, while the striped sleeves and collar give this one a slight air of retro country club cool.
You’re well accustomed to wearing light blue in the breezy days of spring and summer, right? Take a further swim into the deep end with a visually appealing space dye polo in crisp light blue, which just so happens to be finished off handsomely with a contrast white collar.
Reaching for a new polo in warm weather doesn’t have to mean going overboard. In the case of this throwback-style tipped polo, it can simply mean adding a touch more stripes and opting for a comfortable, breathable, and moisture-wicking Merino wool fabric. It might just be the ideal happy medium between a solid color and a wild pattern.