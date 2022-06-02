Summer hair styles are the most practical styles: We do it because it’s hot. Sure, a buzz cut is the fastest and most efficient way to cool off, but it looks good for roughly 10% of the population. In other words, go short, but do it thoughtfully. For inspiration, we rounded up six high style, low-maintenance haircuts we found existing in the real world, on real men. We recruited hair stylist and expert, Nigella Miller to give us some pointers on why these short cuts look good — and what you should say to your barber to get just that.

Natural Waves

Unless your hair is 100% poker straight, there’s a good chance you’ve got a natural wave that you can make work to your advantage. All you need is the right cut to give it shape, that is–shorter on the sides and longer on the top. To get the look at home, work a lightweight styling cream through damp, towel-dried hair, like Bumble & Bumble Grooming Creme, and let air dry. Your waves will naturally form as hair dries, and you can add a matte finish styling clay for extra hold if needed.

How To Ask For It

"I would suggest telling your barber that you want a men's scissor cut," says Miller. "Ask for about 2 inches on the sides and a trim and reshaping on top with a natural nape". Miller insists that it's important to pick the right barber for the job. "This cut can easily go wrong if your barber doesn't know how to do a scissor over comb," she adds. "Please make sure that they specialize in scissor cuts."

New Age Caesar

The best part about the traditional Caesar-style is that it can work for any guy — it’s just a matter of getting the right shape for your head and deciding how long to wear the fringe in front. Here, the choppy texture on top continues to the front, where it frames the face in a youthful way with lots of natural movement. The best part about this style is how versatile it is. You can easily swipe it sideways for a more formal look, or work a texturizing powder like American Crew Boost Powder through the roots with your fingers for a bit of edge.

How To Ask For It

"This style requires a lot of layers and is essentially a scissor cut," advises Miller. "When asking for this haircut request to keep as much length as possible. They can add layers and texture by keeping the sideburns, fringe, and nape a little longer. Your stylist should keep this cut on the longer side while giving the hair texture and shape."

Buzz Cut With Temple Fade

A lot of guys choose to just lop it all off for the hot summer months, but before making the final cut, why not add a little detail to make the look unique? This could be something as simple as leaving it slightly longer on the top and razor-edging around the hairline, especially if it creates an ultra-short fade. This kind of crewcut is especially apt for the summer because its short length keeps the head cool and it’s super easy to style. Most guys could get away with going without product, but for a dose of added shine and definition, try a dab of Bevel 2-in-1 Pomade. Apply to towel-dried hair and work through with fingers.

How To Ask For It

"You would ask for a # 1 guard with a rounded tight fade on the sides," says Miller. " You need to be clear with your barber on how high and tight you would like your fade." Miller also advises learning your clipper guard lengths to have a more knowledgeable conversation with your barber. "You'll be able to talk that barbering language with your barber with less confusion."

Cropped Cut With Barber Art

When it comes to hair, there’s always an opportunity to be creative, and as long as the barber has his clippers out, why not opt for something a bit out of the box? Adding so-called #barberart to an otherwise great-looking haircut feels youthful, fresh, and above all, fun, and isn’t that what summer is all about anyway? Of course, this type of haircut will require more frequent maintenance, but it’s well worth the time.

How To Ask For It

"Asking for a design can be tricky unless you know what you want," Miller explains. "I suggest having a few inspiration images of what you like. This way you can discuss things with your barber before starting the cut." Miller believes a client should always know what to ask for. "When it comes to asking for this particular style, ask for a cropped fade, keeping your desired length on top." If designs aren't your thing you can always ask for a clean and simple part on the side.

Skin Fade with Waves

Guys with natural, wavy or tight curly hair, listen up: this short style works with hair’s natural texture to create just enough definition to look great without requiring a huge amount of daily work. Ask your barber to explain how to get the waves right, and with just a little pomade, like the classic Dax Wax, to keep hair in place and add a touch of shine, the look will be on fleek all day and night.

How To Ask For It

"You're trying to achieve waves, so you're going to ask your barber for a # 1 length all around with a low skin fade," says Miller. A fade is one of the easiest styles to ask for, but it's important to leave enough length to maintain the wave pattern. "You can discuss how long you want to keep your hair depending on how light or dark you want your waves to be."

High Top Fade

The high top fade is back in action (but honestly, did it ever go anywhere)? If you’re one of those guys who keeps it short on the sides and long on the top, adding a fade can give your look a whole new dimension that’s young and fresh. And for guys with natural hair, the natural volume adds extra character and definition. The key to getting a fade just right is making sure it’s cut proportional to the shape of your head and face, which your barber can take care of. On the daily, just massage a moisturizing pomade through your hair, like Frederick Benjamin Sleek Water Pomade, to create hold and shape.

How To Ask For It

"Requesting this cut from your barber should be easy, you'd ask by requesting a tight fade. If your high top needs a touch-up, ask for a reshaping" advises Miller. "Your barber should ask what length on top suits you best. Choose a length that works for your face and head shape."

Bonus Look - Bleached Blond

Going full-on bleached blond is both minimal and maximal at the same time, and works for any haircut. It’s true what they say about blonds–they do have more fun, and finding the ideal shade for your style and skin tone can really dial up the drama. The key is to get the lightening part right, and this means going to a salon vs DIY, at least for the first time. A proper colorist can help decide which shade of blond is best, and monitor the process to ensure the end result measures up. Plus, going blond basically makes for two looks in one as the roots grow out, setting that 90s boyband vibe that’s ideal for the summer.

How To Ask For It

"I highly suggest having a consultation to discuss the type of blonde you're going for. Inspiration photos help, but your stylist will be able to help determine what works for your hair condition and type," offers Miller. "I always advise taking the healthiest options when it comes to color. You want to prevent your hair from being overprocessed. A professional color consultation is the first step to booking a color service."