There’s a time and a place for crisp white box-fresh Adidas Stan Smiths or Air Jordan Mid 1s with slick contrasting leather overlays. Neither the trail nor the racetrack is one of them. Serious and novice runners alike require sneakers with arch, ankle, and heel support; ample toe room; cushioning and grip; and the ability to withstand various weather conditions and terrains. And because you’re here, we already know you want them to look good too.

The Saucony 3D G.R.I.D. Hurricane sneakers meet these criteria in style, coalescing high-performance technology with retro street style aesthetics. A severely underrated and overlooked brand, you’re unlikely to find Saucony on many covetable sneakers lists these days. However, that mightn’t be the case for long.

Founded in 1898, the American athletic company was a key player in the running scene during the 1990s. Differentiating themselves in a heavily saturated market through unique technical innovations, Saucony developed the 3D G.R.I.D. system. Offering unparalleled stability and control, the 3D G.R.I.D. was first introduced on the Saucony Hurricane silhouette, positioned as the brand’s most premium running trainer option. Defined by the namesake 3D G.R.I.D. that wraps around the midsole and is visible through a window in the sole, the Saucony 3D G.R.I.D. Hurricane sneakers quickly became beloved for their superior stability, cushioning, and shock absorbance.

Now, over thirty years after the sneakers were first released, the American athletic company has brought back the classic silhouette. Reimagined in two new colorways, the Saucony 3D G.R.I.D. is available in blue and white or green and white, with both options representing an amalgam of streetwear style and running technology. For a truly retro feel, look no further than the green and white iteration; teal green perforated fabric on the mid-panels stands out against bright white mesh and leather overlays, while black is used sparsely, serving to delineate the toe cap and peeking out from the soles. Wavy lines in neon green coupled with retro fonts and branding on the rear, soles, and tongue contribute to the ‘90s nostalgia.

Despite their rather specific aesthetic and functional origins, the Saucony 3D G.R.I.D. Hurricane sneakers can be used both on and off the track. Both colorways can be dressed up by juxtaposing the sporty silhouette with structured pieces such as a thin merino turtleneck and pleated pants in neutral shades of tan or stone. Alternatively, team them with a branded t-shirt and utility or cargo pants for streetwear-ready style.

Best of all, you don’t even have to head to the resale market to cop a pair; the Saucony 3D G.R.I.D. Hurricane sneakers are readily available on the Saucony website.