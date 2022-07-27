The Only 9 Grooming Products You Need For A Weekend Away
Your kit needs more than a razor and deodorant — but not that much more.
Most men have already chosen and stuck with their favorite shaving tools—candidly, I still use the same Gillette razors my father used when he taught me how to shave as a teenager. Why fix what’s not broken? (I’m definitely not giving up my beloved blades anytime soon)
Although, the bulk of men are lost in the woods when it comes to constructing and maintaining a comprehensive routine beyond shaving. Weeding out products at your local drugstore or luxury retailer can feel like an insurmountable feat. With vacation season upon us - start with the grab-and-go toiletry bag. Fill it with the goods. You'll need the essentials that you can bring with you anywhere. Below you'll find the best men's grooming products to take on a weekend getaway.
Best Toiletry Bag
When I think of travel, Tumi comes to mind. The baggage provisioner provides some of the sleekest, most durable luggage out there, and this grab-and-go bag is no exception. The Tumi Alpha 3 Split Travel Kit features FTX ballistic nylon, a detachable carry handle, and clear zip pockets for ease and functionality.
Best Facial Cream
If you have a skincare aficionado in your life, they’ve probably already recommended Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream to you. After all, it is the brand’s best-selling moisturizer for a reason. Slather on this lightweight, nourishing product for 24 hours of hydration and broad-spectrum UV protection. The best part? You can apply the moisturizer day and night for optimal results.
Best Vitamin C Serum
Searching for a product to tackle fine lines, wrinkles, dullness and dark spots? Look no further. This emollient alternative of the lauded Skinceuticals C E Ferulic ($169.00) does just that without breaking the bank. With the addition of propanediol, this humectant vitamin C serum brightens the skin’s complexion while delivering environmental protection.
Best Serum For Redness
While men have donned makeup for centuries, adding makeup to your grooming arsenal for the first time may seem daunting. Dr.Jart+’s Camo Drops are the perfect gateway product. Formulated with a myriad of antioxidants, including tiger grass, this product calms redness and soothes irritated skin while providing light coverage. When applied, the green drops transform to match your skin tone with a boost of SPF 35.
Best Shaving Cream
You might notice recurring inflammation and irritation if you shave daily (or often). Opt for a shaving cream containing active ingredients to prevent pesky razor burn and bumps. Developed with camphor oil, witch hazel, and stearic acid to protect skin against dryness and ensure a precision finish, this luxe shaving cream is worth the splurge—especially for those with sensitive skin.
Best Lightweight Sunscreen
I’ve been a longtime fan of Glo Skin Beauty’s mineral SPF products, especially their oil-free and non-comedogenic SPF 40+. An effortlessly weightless formulation, it loads up on hyaluronic acid and allantoin while potent antioxidants calm and repair, providing a skin-strengthening shield and invisible finish. This sunscreen is the perfect match for those with oily or combination skin—though any skin type can enjoy the benefits of this protective product.
Best Smelling Deodorant
Malin + Goetz’s all-natural deodorant effectively offsets body odor without alcohol, aluminum, baking soda, or artificial fragrances. Composed of 12 soothing plant extracts containing probiotic enzymes to keep your underarms fresh—minus residue and stains. The only thing this vegan, cruelty-free deodorant will leave behind is a clean and herbaceous aroma.
Best Fragrance
Fragrances are inherently personal, and sometimes it just feels wrong to recommend one. However, this Mediterranean-inspired scent is versatile and feels oh-so-right! With cypress, lemon, and oak notes, this fragrance makes for the ultimate signature scent for sultry summer days and nights.
Best Hair Styling Cream
This cult-classic cream will tame frizz, leaving your hair silky and soft. Suitable for all hair types, John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Styling Cream nourishes hair while holding it in place. Keep the product in your grooming kit, briefcase, or bag to stay polished on the go.