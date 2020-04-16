The hybrid work schedule likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Admit it, you’re guilty of wearing sweats one too many days a week and abandoning the idea of a clean shave. No worries, we’re all guilty of it.

Looking put together doesn’t have to be hard. With a few grooming essentials in your Dopp kit you can look your best in the office, on zoom, or a weekend out with the family. Check out the simple items to have in your grooming kit that will make all the time-saving difference within your routine.

“It’s extremely important for people to keep themselves up during this time,” says Marissa Machado, a Hollywood stylist who works with such clients as Oscar winner Rami Malek and the Jonas brothers. “Think of it as more of a mental break. You have to stay motivated to care for yourself. It lifts you up.”

In general, Machado is a big believer that how you look also reflects how you feel. “Men can get lazy and let facial hair grow out. All of a sudden you look in the mirror and don’t know who you are. It’s important for men to keep up their grooming routines even when you’re not able to get a haircut,” she says. “You’ll look put together.”

Although the quarantine times are behind us, the interest in home grooming hasn't waned. It's standard to keep a kit filled with the essentials. Here are the tools every guy should have on hand, per Machado, and how to use them.

The Best Beard Trimmer

Shape lines. Keep length in check. A beard trimmer is one of the most useful grooming tools in a man’s arsenal. One trimmer that Machado likes, in particular, is the Bevel Beard and Hair Trimmer because of how precise it is.

A Great Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer

If your ears are on the hairier side, you need a dedicated tool to keep any growth in check. “Micro beard trimmers are great for ear hair and the tops of the ears and the lobes,” says Machado. “Those are great to have around the house always,” says Machado.

A Solid Face Moisturizer For Men

“Men always need to have a nice moisturizer,” says Machadao. “If you can get them to use one nice one to apply daily with SPF, you’re really winning there.”

A product with SPF 15 or higher does the job.

A Workhorse Set of Nail Clippers

Most men can get away with having a basic set of nail clippers. But if you can, step it up and get a full kit that keeps your digits looking smooth.

“Get a male nail kit — a nail clipper, a file, and a cuticle clipper,” says Machado. “That way you have everything you need.”

And if you’re feeling daunted by the idea of dealing with your nails in real life, don’t be. It’s not complicated and is actually pretty damn relaxing.

“Soak your feet for 10 minutes. Just use a pump of soap and hot water and a bucket. Soak your feet and start cleaning around the edges. Get the dead skin off — you can just go under the toenail and around the side and you’ll get a lot of dead skin off,” says Machado. “Couples should trade-off and give each other pedicures.”

