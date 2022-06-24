Flowers are so in right now — and with good reason. The colorful, busy shirts are casual but eye-catching. They’re a statement that is complementary to just about any outfit. They dare we say - a new essential. Floral shirts are in for men — and we’re here for it.

The key to finding a great floral shirt is to browse, pick something you’ll feel comfortable wearing — you’ll want to wear in fact. And buy it. You won’t regret it. It will be your summer go-to.

Floral print doesn’t need to scream color. In fact, a black and white floral is the perfect way to add spice to your monochromatic wardrobe. Dress this up by layering it under a suit with casual white sneakers, or dress it down with ripped black jeans. And for an extra flare, consider throwing on a crossbody bag—like one made of pleated leather—for added texture.

This shirt from Johnny Bigg is ideal for those who want a floral print that offers colors but doesn’t scream for attention in a crowd. Paired best with simple jeans or shorts, this top is best for casual occasions. A tip to spice things up: Keep the top and pants cool, and experiment with the shoe, perhaps with a strapped sandal or backless loafer.

Sometimes the best—and most versatile—floral prints can be muted and simple, like this one. Easy to dress up—like under suit, or with slacks—or down—like over a matching bathing suit, left open to show some skin.

This option from Ted Baker is a loud, fashion-forward print that’s best matched with a neutral and simple pants. Perfect for fancier occasions, this button-down speaks for itself—so let it. Don’t overwhelm this garment with excess accessories or styling.

For those who want a bold print at a much more affordable price, Target has you covered. Perfect for both summer suits and pool plunges, this lower-price option offers versatility and attention-grabbing color in a way that still feels elevated.

Want quality that’ll last? Look to Bonobos. This option offers color on a smaller scale as the flowers are minuscule compared to previous options. Perfect for date night, this short sleeve shirt is a must-have.

If you’re looking to play with florals but want something a bit more muted and sophisticated, this is the perfect option for you. Style it with cream slacks and sneakers for a casual look, and elevate it further with a straw bag to add in some extra summer vibes.

News flash: Retro is in. You can blame Gen Z for that. But don’t stress: We’ve been through this trend once, and we can do it again. This short-sleeve shirt is a casual and exciting must-have for more special occasions, like pool or beach parties. The best way to style it? Over a monochromatic swimsuit. Keep it simple, this shirt screams for itself.

We had to throw one designer option at you, of course. And this shirt from Valentino offers a hot fabric right now: Crochet. Ideal for a beach visit, all eyes will be on you in this garment.