Yes, Tinted Aviator Sunglasses Are Everywhere. It’s a Damn Fine Look

Sebastian Stan grabbed plenty of attention at this year’s Met Gala. As off theme as it was, he certainly made a statement in his completely pink suit by Valentino. While this was a leap in the right direction for all men, our attention was on his pair of tinted sunglasses. It’s safe to say he introduced one of this summer’s coolest must-have accessories. They’re the SHTARKER Custom Tinted sunglasses by New York brand Moscot. These are a geometric aviator design with a gold-toned metal frame. Pink lenses not your thing? Get this, they come in 20 different colors (the gold frame comes standard across all colorways). These are a fresh and modern take on the classic aviator frame, and are sure to add effortless cool to any style. The SHTARKER Custom Tinted sunglasses are available now at Moscot.