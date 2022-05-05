Yes, Tinted Aviator Sunglasses Are Everywhere. It’s a Damn Fine Look
We predict that these will be one of the seasons hottest pairs of shades
Sebastian Stan grabbed plenty of attention at this year’s Met Gala. As off theme as it was, he certainly made a statement in his completely pink suit by Valentino. While this was a leap in the right direction for all men, our attention was on his pair of tinted sunglasses. It’s safe to say he introduced one of this summer’s coolest must-have accessories. They’re the SHTARKER Custom Tinted sunglasses by New York brand Moscot. These are a geometric aviator design with a gold-toned metal frame. Pink lenses not your thing? Get this, they come in 20 different colors (the gold frame comes standard across all colorways). These are a fresh and modern take on the classic aviator frame, and are sure to add effortless cool to any style. The SHTARKER Custom Tinted sunglasses are available now at Moscot.