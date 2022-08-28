For anyone striving to be one of those people who sees life through rose-tinted glasses, here’s your chance. Sunglasses worn inside are as legit an accessory as, say, a necktie or pocket square, however there’s a fine line between debonair and dodgy. On one hand, they have this inexplicable way of making you feel cool, but on the other, roll up with a pair that’s too dark and you could end up squinting and tripping your way around. Mahershala Ali’s solution is right on: octagonal wire frames with just enough of a topaz-hued tint to give your look the perfect edge.

Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Why It Works

Right shape : Ali’s specs of choice strike a perfect balance between classic and modern. Rather than traditionally round, the asymmetrical octagon shape is unique and distinctive, while the burnished silver finish is as classic as it gets.

: Ali’s specs of choice strike a perfect balance between classic and modern. Rather than traditionally round, the asymmetrical octagon shape is unique and distinctive, while the burnished silver finish is as classic as it gets. Just enough tint: To be fair, the tint in these frames could’ve been any color, because the key lies in how dark they are. Ali’s eyes are still visible, giving the finished look a clean, natural feel.

How You Can Make It Work

As with any eyewear purchase, choosing the right pair of indoor sunglasses requires a lot of trying on. We recommend starting with the right hue, as lenses can be shaped to fit any frame, and that’s what people will most likely notice first. Consider a warm jewel tone such as Ali’s topaz, a lighter yellow-based citrine, or even a medium red/orange hued garnet, as these colors have more of an organic quality to them that works with a wider variety of looks. Then sample a few different frames, from silver and pewter to gold, bronze, and even solids like matte black. Enjoy the process, and let the perfect pair find you.

Get The Look