The recent collaboration between upscale streetwear brand Kith and comedian Jerry Seinfeld is the brand’s latest “everyday guys” feature. Following similar Kith collections that featured the likes of Steve Buscemi and Seth Rogen as their frontmen, Kith’s Fall 2022 campaign continues to bring what might best be described as dadcore — accessible casual wear that anyone can wear.

The Seinfeld collection’s warm jackets and sweatshirts steal the show, bringing together a celebration of Seinfeld, New York City (go Mets!), and the brand’s signature floral prints. The result is the best damn Fall collection a dad could ever hope for. From the collection, we chose our five favorite jackets and sweatshirts — just in time for the cooler weather.

The Varsity Jacket

The Jacket Hoodie

The Sweatshirt

The Sherpa Fleece Jacket

The Barn Jacket