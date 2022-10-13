The 5 Best Jackets And Sweatshirts From The Jerry Seinfeld X Kith Fall 2022 Collab
We can’t get enough of this perfect collaboration that seems made for dads.
The recent collaboration between upscale streetwear brand Kith and comedian Jerry Seinfeld is the brand’s latest “everyday guys” feature. Following similar Kith collections that featured the likes of Steve Buscemi and Seth Rogen as their frontmen, Kith’s Fall 2022 campaign continues to bring what might best be described as dadcore — accessible casual wear that anyone can wear.
The Seinfeld collection’s warm jackets and sweatshirts steal the show, bringing together a celebration of Seinfeld, New York City (go Mets!), and the brand’s signature floral prints. The result is the best damn Fall collection a dad could ever hope for. From the collection, we chose our five favorite jackets and sweatshirts — just in time for the cooler weather.
The Varsity Jacket
Varsity jackets are like a favorite song: they have a way of disappearing and re-emerging every few years and hold some deep, personal meaning. Seasonally, they’re perfect for fall. Made from thick wool, the varsity jacket is durable and warm, and even though they’re characteristically decked out in sports symbols, they’re quite versatile in the style department. Pair with jeans like Jerry Seinfeld for an everyday out-and-about look or add a pair of khakis and a button-down to the mix for a more casual feel.
The Jacket Hoodie
Hoodies nowadays fall into two camps: the everyday hoodie for walking the dog or having a run and the kitted-out hoodie that’s not quite dressed up but still makes a statement. This falls into the latter, with such details as sporty contrast stripes and a button-down front. It’s also made from a thick gauge cotton fabric for extra warmth, making the perfect weight jacket for the unpredictable weather days ahead.
The Sweatshirt
The Sherpa Fleece Jacket
The Barn Jacket
While the self-ascribed hater of fashion on Seinfeld might’ve had a problem with guys wearing florals, the tapestry print of this jacket is a style all its own. Featuring suede pocket flaps and lapels, this modern take on a classic barn jacket is a great way to revive the season as the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter.