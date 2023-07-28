There’s nothing like a hot summer day to make you realize your fragrance isn’t working. Even if your go-to is a high-end cologne, in the summer heat certain notes — cloves, spice, bourbon — are more likely to wrinkle a nose than to entice. That’s not to say it’s time to back off scents in the heat — far from it. You just want something light, floral, and refreshing for you and those around you. Not sure where to start? Here’s a selection of some timeless favorites — and some newer, interesting scents.