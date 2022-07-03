How To Look Good in a Workwear-Inspired Suit
Ewan McGregor shows us how to make workwear look great on any occasion.
If there’s one outfit that perfectly signifies just how the times are a’changing for men’s fashion, the workwear is it. With a jacket that falls somewhere between a mechanic’s overshirt, a bomber jacket and a trench coat, and cropped relaxed-fit trousers, it’s a mix of industrial and classic that has a neo-noir feel about it. It stares the traditional suit in the face and says: Go ahead, I dare you. It’s young and hip, but the fact that 51 year-old Ewan MacGregor looks so amazing in it means any guy could easily pull it off.
Why It Works
Each piece is quite classic: an overshirt-type jacket with two large pockets and a pair of matching trousers, two pieces that work for every guy. The impact is in the pairing.
- Worn over a standard white t-shirt, it’s simple and elegant. The jacket can even go if it gets too hot.
- The cropped trousers add a very trendy touch, but regular length would also work.
How You Can Make It Work
The uniformity of the jacket and trousers is what makes this look work, however there’s a fine line between uniformity and uniform, therefore you’ll want to choose a top and bottom with just enough detail to stand out to avoid looking like you’re wearing prison garb. Also, choose a color that goes well with the rest of your wardrobe so you can get the most out of each piece separately.