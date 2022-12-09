This Truly Great Retinol Cream Will Bust Your Wrinkles

When it comes to everyday grooming, there’s nothing wrong with a super basic cleanse and moisturizing routine. Even better is a moisturizer with added SPF. But nowadays, more guys are upping their routines even further to include products containing so-called “anti-aging ingredients” like retinol. In fact, a recent survey revealed retinol to be the most popular trend in the beauty and grooming world in 2022 based on Google searches, TikTok views, and Instagram hashtags.

So what’s so great about retinol for men? While as yet there’s no panacea product for the signs of aging, retinol is a close second, thanks to its well-documented ability to lessen the appearance of wrinkles and age-betraying sun damage, help skin appear firmer, and even blur the look of enlarged pores and acne scars. It’s the closest we’ve got to an ingredient that’s capable of “doing it all,” and, in today’s world of men’s skincare that’s more overhyped marketing speak than actual proven results, there’s plenty of research to back up retinol’s benefits.

Plus, it’s easy to use. We suggest starting with a product that was especially formulated for guys seeking a potent anti-aging product that’s no fuss, no muss, like Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream.

This cream rocks for several reasons. First, it’s loaded with two types of retinol to smooth out wrinkles and help skin to appear brighter and firmer. Second, it also contains bakuchiol, a plant extract commonly known as “phyto-retinol” because of its own skin-smoothing properties. Third, it’s got ferulic acid, an antioxidant that protects skin from free radicals that could otherwise continue to make skin look rough and tired. The icing on the cake is the addition of arnica and centella asiatica, two botanical ingredients that soothe and moisturize skin — a real bonus in a retinol-based product since one of the most common side effects of using retinol is irritation.

Texture-wise, although Dr. Gross Intense Wrinkle Cream feels thick and buttery at first, it goes on surprisingly light and has a nice matte finish. The scent, a subtle citrus, is pleasant and not overpowering. A little goes a long way — a pea-sized amount was more than enough to give a face a healthy looking glow that lasts all day. The main downside about Dr. Dennis Gross is that it’s a bit pricey — some $37 an ounce compared to other brands like Cerave which costs some $27 and ounce. The formula is one-of-a-kind and the lack of harsh side effects makes it worth the investment.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the wrinkle-smoothing magic of retinol takes a few weeks to fully kick in. I noticed my skin looked great almost immediately — it felt softer and smoother after only a few days, but that could be chalked up to the other ingredients. Fast-forward several weeks, and I definitely notice the lines just beneath my eyes are less pronounced and a patch of darker skin on my forehead left over from a bad sunburn a few years back had begun to fade.

How To Properly Use A Retinol Product