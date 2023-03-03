David Ortiz Authentic New Menswear Collection Is Here For Stylish Dads
Hall of Famer David Ortiz takes a swing at more sustainable men’s fashion — and connects.
World Series champion David Ortiz. “Big Papi” was bold on the field and off — a proud, stylish father of three. Now, over six years out of retirement, he’s bringing his style anew, with a David Ortiz Collection that cut from much of the same cloth, a vibrant range of cardigans, bowling shirts, jeans, and outerwear befitting a larger-than-life personality.
The collection was designed to “embody the celebratory, bold attitude that is the core spirit of his vision,” and one look at pieces like the colorful striped Forest Stream Denim Jacket or the Cheetah Print Bowling Shirt knocks that point out of the park quite nicely. Beyond just the vivid, runway-ready looks is sustainability.
“I love fashion but I want to do things the right way,” Ortiz tells Fatherly by email. “The way clothing is made now is terrible for the Earth and the people who are making the clothing. Our model is sell before you make.”
Pieces in the David Ortiz Collection are made to order in the Dominican Republic (Ortiz’s home country), and Ortiz and creative director Rashad Randolph partnered with sustainable fashion consultant Resonance to ensure each piece is sustainably certified.
Randolph said the collection uses fabric from companies that are certified sustainable by the Global Organic Textile Standard, including materials like organic cotton. “The garments don’t physically exist until purchased by the consumer,” Randolph said, noting that each garment comes with a QR code outlining the fabric type and the amount of ink and water used in each piece.
“The DNA of my brand reflects my bold, extravagant lifestyle all while helping the people of my country,” says Ortiz. They’re also statement pieces that are a bold and fun addition to any man’s closet. Here are some of our favorites.
Roll A Stylish Strike
In search of a change of pace from the typical polo shirt or button-front short-sleeve shirt? The outsized fit and retro feel of the bowling shirt is precisely what you need, and this option is all the better if you’re a Red Sox fan: The eye-catching red and blue design is inspired by Boston’s famed baseball team. Plus, it’s made with luxe silk and cotton for a smooth feel and finish.
Not Your Average Denim Jacket
It’s hard to pass up the timeless appeal of the denim jacket, with its devil-may-care vibe and useful features like chest button pockets for your everyday carry. And while a deep blue or black denim jacket is an indisputable World Series champ in the world of layering, the silhouette could use a bit of refreshing every now and then. Leave it to Ortiz and co. to reimagine the denim jacket in colorful, tropical green, and blue stripes, all in a nod to the brand’s commitment to sustainability and water conservation.
A Cool-As-Can-Be Cardigan
The cardigan has had a major moment in recent years, with a retro appeal that’s come back in full force, far beyond the cozy confines of Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood. The cardigan can be just about anything you want it to be, including more luxurious and fashion-minded – as with this striking zebra print. The soft stretch French Terry fabric moves with you, while the roomier fit works for guys with a build like a slugger like Ortiz himself.
Jeans Fit for A Home Run King
Like the crisp, classic denim jacket, the right pair of blue jeans goes a long way toward cementing a sense of timeless style on the daily. But what if you want to shake things up a bit, take a big swing, and let one fly out over the Green Monster of Fenway Park? Then the Floral Rose Slim Fit Jeans are your new designated hitter, with a tasteful floral print and olive, navy, and grey tones to bring it all together.
Silky Smooth Shorts
Even home run hitters need some time off, and a change of pace from lounge shorts or gym shorts is one way to bring laidback luxury front and center. The bright Cheetah Flower print springs to life from these breezy Cupro Twill shorts, which are the sort of style move that’ll win you plenty of points at a spring BBQ as temperatures warm up. And if you want to bring a touch of the tropics to your weekend lounging in the meantime? We have a feeling Big Papi would approve.