When it comes to men’s fashion, summer can be a difficult season to dress for. Looking great is paramount, of course, but so is staying cool and comfortable. For many guys, ditching sweaters and pants in favor of short-sleeved shirts and shorts means sacrificing style, but as Chris Pine has boldly declared with this garden party-inspired embroidered linen shirt, that’s not always true. Summer can also be the season of (almost) anything goes, meaning bright colors, tiki prints, and tropical-inspired getups that match your mood as well as the weather.

RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getting Images

Why It Works

The linen fabric is a summer staple because it’s lightweight and breathable, keeping you cool and comfortable all day and night.

The embroidered floral and grapevine design is a fun take on traditional summer prints.

The classic silhouette and long-sleeve design of the shirt make it great for both casual and dressed-up occasions. We love the way he’s paired it with these gold and red striped trousers, but it could have gone equally well with jeans.

How You Can Make It Work

The key to rocking a summer shirt with maximum impact is to find one that really channels your personality. Even before the mercury starts climbing you’ll find a wide array of prints and colors appear in the stores, so shop around until you find one that feels as great as it looks. Although linen tends to be a bit pricier than, say cotton, its fresh look, and classic comfort will perfectly capture the summer vibe.

Get The Look