Quick, go over and take a good, hard look at your T-shirt drawer. What are you finding in there? Perhaps a few band T-shirts, high school or college athletic tees, gaudy graphic tees – if you’re finding stylish T-shirts in that drawer though, consider yourself dismissed. For the rest of us, there’s plenty to be said for treating your T-shirt like you’d treat any other style essential.

We’re talking quality construction and design, a great fit and soft, versatile fabric – you know, the kind of T-shirt a grown-up might wear. The options abound in plenty of styles for these more casual times, so let’s take a deep dive into your drawer of tees and help you come up with a pick or two – or three, or four – that actually passes muster. Here are the best tees for grown-ups.

Best V-Neck Tee

Best Crewneck Tee

Best Scoop Neck Tee

Best Henley Tee

Best Pocket Tee

Best Tye-Dye Tee

Best Solid-Color Tee

Best Black Tee

Best White Tee

Best Graphic Tee

Best Long-Sleeve Tee