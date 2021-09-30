Can you feel it in the air? Perhaps not yet, but it’s coming. You’ll feel a slight whisper of a chilly breeze, and you’ll want to layer up. Yup, it’s time to rouse your sweaters from their long spring and summer slumber. Sure, you’ve probably kept a lightweight layer on hand for unexpectedly cool summer nights, but this season’s best sweaters for men are a whole different ballgame.

There’s enough men’s sweater variety out there to make your head spin. But you want a sweater that you can wear just as easily around the house as you can at the office or apple picking with the family. Look for fabric blends like cotton and cashmere. Trusty, cozy-yet-moisture-wicking merino wool, is also great. A few styles in particular, like the office-ready v-neck sweater or the always-classic crewneck, are going to serve you handily when temperatures plummet. If retro style is more your thing, cardigans and thick-knit fisherman sweaters are also up for grabs. However you choose to layer, there’s a stylish sweater out there for you. Start with our choice recommendations right now, before you feel that fall breezy roll into town.

When, if Ever, Is It Okay to Hang a Sweater?

Your peacoat and blazer deserve, no, need to be hung in order to keep their shape and their build through the shoulders and the jacket body. Your rotation of sweaters, however, is different and deserves more care and attention to detail.

Delicate fabrics like cashmere, or cotton and cashmere? They’ll stretch out when hung, so fold them with care. Thicker fabrics, like, say, Donegal or merino wool, can be hung on slimline hangers if absolutely necessary. But the golden rule is to fold your sweaters with great care whenever possible, as this keeps them from stretching out or wearing through at key stress points.