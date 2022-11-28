Cyber Beard Day
5 Beard Grooming Products To Grab For Cyber Monday
These are the best grooming deals to add to your shopping cart.
ProfessionalStudioImages/E+/Getty Images
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
A beard is a thing of pride, but maintaining it can become pricey. By now, your kit could probably use a refresh. What better time than Cyber Monday to catch deals on the best beard grooming products? From beard oil to an all-in-one trimmer. Here's everything you need to keep your beard looking its best this holiday season. Add these 5 beard essentials to your cart today.
Philips Norelco Multi Groomer
A trimmer ideal not just for shaping a beard, but for any spot on the body that needs attention. The multigroomer has 18 different attachments that tackle everything from nose hair to trimming more sensitive spots. It keeps beard stubble in check and the battery will run for five hours on a single charge.
$124.96
$87.47