The Best Prime Day Deals Happening Now
by BDG Commerce Updated: 4 hours ago Originally Published: July 9, 2023
Prime Day 2023 is upon us and the deals are good — up to 75% off good. From name-brand household staples to bigger-ticket items like laptops and other home electronics, now’s your chance to score exclusive discounts on everything you’ve been putting off buying. And you’ll want to act fast because savings this deep won’t last long. The two-day sales event ends on Wednesday, July 12 and the most in-demand items will be gone well before then, so don’t miss your chance to save.
Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. 41% Off These Kasa Mini Smart Plugs
These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.
50% Off These Spacious Blanket Storage Bags That Also Work Great For Clothing
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
31% Off These Apple AirPods That Have 4.8 Out Of 5 Stars On Amazon
You can now snag these wildly popular Apple AirPods (plus the charging case) for under $100. The earbuds have over 500,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and for good reason. With over 24 hours of listening time, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on Apple devices these innovative headphones redefined wireless audio.
71% Off This Set Of Lightning Cables For Your iPhone
You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.
48% Off This Cushy Anti-Fatigue Mat
This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.
65% Off This 3-Pack Of Lightning Cables
Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated by users with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.
20% Off This Popular Electric Toothbrush
Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2-minute and 30-second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.
25% Off This quip Smart Toothbrush That Tracks Your Brushing Habits
This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.
35% Off This Crest 3D Whitestrips Kit
Forever a best-seller, the Crest Whitestrips whitening kit comes with 22 sets of strips (each with one for your bottom and one for your top teeth), and work so easily you'll wonder why you never used them before. In just 22 days of use, you'll see dramatic results, according to reviewers. It's no surprise these have a 4.6-star average rating after 77,000 Amazon reviews.
58% Off This Amazon Fire TV Stick
If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, now's the time to buy. With a 4.7-star rating and over 389,000 reviews, this streaming stick turns any TV into a smart TV with easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all of your other favorite services. The remote has handy Alexa-capable voice controls, too, which makes searching for your favorite shows as easy as pie.
54% Off This Absorbent Bath Mat Set That Comes In Lots Of Colors
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
20% Off A Pair Of Apple AirPods
If you've been waiting to spring for AirPods, now's the time to do it. The 2nd Generation version offers rich, vivid sound with active noise cancellation for next-level listening. Use them for music, phone calls, podcasts, and so much more.
45% Off This Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
This powerful electric toothbrush has earned an overall 4.7-star rating from thousands of reviewers and features three modes — cleaning, whitening, and gum care modes — to deliver a full-mouth clean. It has a built-in pressure sensor to help protect your enamel and a 2-minute timer that'll buzz every 30 seconds so you know when it's time to move to the next quadrant. Plus, it comes with two extra brush heads, a charger, and a travel case.
45% Off This Flowy Cardigan That’s Great To Travel With
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
20% Off This Hydrating Beverage That Includes Maple Sap
Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."
48% Off This Pair Of Classic Crocs That Scored 4.8 Out Of 5 Stars On Amazon
Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. They're waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has earned more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall average rating of 4.8 stars.
51% Off A Pro-Quality Ionic Hair Dryer
This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.
30% Off This Yeti Tumbler That’s Earned 4.8 Stars On Amazon
If you're looking for a tumbler that'll keep your drink cold from morning until night, check out this 30-ounce stainless steel tumbler from Yeti. It's dishwasher-safe, available in over 30 colors, and has over 76,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, scoring an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars. It's also great for hot drinks if it takes you some time to get through your morning coffee.
25% Off These Superfood Chocolate & Cherry Truffles
These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy center that tastes like cherries with a hint of coconut. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of satisfying fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and snickerdoodle flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.
29% Off A BLUEAIR Air Purifier With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating
This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.
30% Off This Gillette Razor & Set Of Refill Blades
This ergonomic razor comes with a unique design that will actually sweep away extra shaving cream if you apply a bit too much. It also comes with a precise trimmer on top, extra-gentle features, and four refill heads, so this ergonomic razor is the only shaving tool you'll need. Plus, it has 4.7 stars and almost 32,000 reviews.
10% Off This Brightening Gel For Your Teeth
Brighten your smile with ease using this whitening gel that you simply add to your toothpaste when you brush each night — no trays, strips, or trips to the dentist necessary. Noticeable results can be seen in just seven days and it can be used for 30 days for even more dramatic whitening. The clinically tested gel penetrates the pores in your enamel to lift stains, making your teeth up to eight shades whiter.
26% Off This 3-Pack Of Adhesive Corner Shower Caddies
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
40% Off These Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats
These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.
49% Off This BLUEAIR Air Purifier That Eliminates 99.97% Of Airborne Pollutants
Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.
20% Off This Rechargeable Water Flosser
This USB-rechargeable water flosser from quip has two pressure modes, along with a 360-degree floss tip that ensures no spot is out of reach. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design, and you can easily control the amount of water flow based on your needs. One fan called it “compact but powerful," and you can snag it for a major discount while this deal lasts.
20% Off This Stroller Wagon For The Family
Wagons are lifesavers for hauling kids around when a basic stroller can't handle the terrain or added cargo (think: groceries, beach bags, and extra tots). The Anthem4 can seat four and each seat can hold up to 50 pounds — plus, you can add a car seat adapter to make it infant-friendly. This incredibly well-designed all-terrain wagon stroller lets you push or pull for the easiest maneuvering and comes with convenient accessories like a mesh cover for protection against the elements, a removable storage basket, and handy cup holders for you and your little riders. It even folds flat for streamlined storage in between uses.
20% Off A Plant-Based Sparkling Water With Electrolytes & Antioxidants
A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forest and its habitat.
20% Off This Turkish Beach Towel That Comes With A Travel Bag
If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.
47% Off This Efficiency-Improving Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."
55% Off The Latest Amazon Fire TV Stick
The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.
27% Off This Collagen-Rich Lip Balm
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
24% Off This Brightening Vitamin C Serum
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
42% Off This Cult-Fave Snail Mucin Serum
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.
20% Off This Vegan Leather Dog Collar
Made of pebbled vegan leather with durable hardware, this Nina Woof dog collar is the perfect combination of elegance and function. And it’s PETA-certified for being cruelty-free. The adjustable collar comes in two colors and four sizes to fit most dog breeds. And the thick, soft design promises to keep your pup comfortable. It’s easy to see why it has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating.
25% Off These Tasty Keto Protein Bars
If a peanut butter and chocolate chip bar that has a whopping 10 grams of protein sounds too good to be true, check out this BLISS bar. With a recipe that includes superfoods like reishi, pumpkin seed protein, and cacao, these bars forgo added sugars, fillers, and natural and artificial flavors. They are also free of gluten, soy, and dairy and are entirely plant-based. The listing also contains other flavors including strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate brownie, and cinnamon cookie dough.
30% Off This Set Of Eucalyptus Sheets
Sheets & Giggles uses eucalyptus lyocell in a sateen weave to create this luxuriously soft, temperature-regulating sheet set. Cool to the touch, moisture-wicking, and breathable, it features extra-deep pockets and a 360-degree elastic band. The set is biodegradable and sustainably made and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in seven sizes and 11 colors and prints in the listing to match any bedroom.
30% Off This Cozy Eucalyptus Comforter You Can Use All Year Long
At 30% off for Prime Day, the Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus comforter is a must-consider for anyone who’s in the market for bedding that’s temperature-regulating, soft, and eco-friendly. The breathable, all-season comforter has a sateen weave and quilted stitching that keeps the fill in place. For peace of mind, the eucalyptus is grown without insecticides, and uses 96% less water and 30% less energy to produce than cotton. To boot, unlike petrochemical-based products, eucalyptus doesn’t emit VOCs or microplastics. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Super soft, just the right weight and temperature,” and another, “It's much more cooling while still being substantial, and the material is silky smooth.”
30% Off This Incredibly Soft Duvet Cover
This ridiculously soft duvet cover is made using eucalyptus fibers in a sateen weave, so it's moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and breathable for year-round use. Reviewers rave about how luxuriously silky the material is and how much they appreciate the brand's sustainable approach. It features four corner ties and hidden buttons to keep your duvet in place and it's available in two sizes and four colors within the listing.
35% Off This Cool Bento Box Set That Includes Its Own Utensils
This sleek, microwave-safe bento box set makes lunchtime away from home so much easier. Not only does it come with four wooden utensils and two sauce jars with lids, it also features multiple storage compartments for packing all your favorite mains and sides. This popular lunchbox is made of wood and silicone for a durable, leakproof set that's easy to clean. Simply pop it in the dishwasher or hand wash. It's available in three sizes and more than 20 colors, so you're sure to find one that works with your routine.
30% Off This 14-Piece Kitchenware Set From Blue Diamond
This 14-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is diamond-infused, making for a virtually indestructible cooking surface. In fact, it promises to last ten times longer than traditional nonstick. The PFOA-free pans are oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and conveniently dishwasher-safe, too. In addition to a fleet of frying pans and sauce pans, you also get a handy three-piece set of nylon utensils and a stainless steel strainer. Whether you're looking to outfit a new kitchen or upgrade your existing one, now is the perfect time to nab this massively marked down set.
30% Off This 16-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 16-piece cookware set from GreenLife that features soft-grip handles and a ceramic nonstick coating that is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and rivet-free for easier cleaning. The pans feature wobble-free reinforced bases for even heating and the set is available in 14 colors in the listing ranging from neutrals like black and cream to pops of color including yellow and blue. The set includes three frying pans in varying sizes, two saucepans with lids, a stock pot with lid, a sauté pan with lid, a stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils.
46% Off This Popular USB Wall Charger
Make your outlets far more functional with this wall charger and surge protector, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five classic outlets on three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB ports and a USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to keep your electronics and home safe.
35% Off This Fan-Favorite YETI Rambler Mug
With over 11,000 ratings and 4.7 stars overall, the YETI rambler mug is definitely a fan favorite on Amazon. It's double-wall insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for hours and features a magnetic sliding lid for easy opening and closing. The mug is also dishwasher-safe for quick cleaning.
52% Off This 2-Pack Of Lightning Cable Chargers
Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the brand promises that these powerful blocks and cables charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook three times faster than Apple's original chargers. The cables are extra-long too -- one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet -- so you can use your devices anywhere.
47% Off This Set Of 50 Disposable KN95 Masks
You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design won't irritate your skin, and feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.
11% Off This 4-Pack Of Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.
20% Off This Handy Meat Thermometer
This meat thermometer is a total game-changer because it'll accurately tell you the temperature of your food in just two to three seconds. It's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating and nearly 50,000 reviews because of its waterproof construction and large backlit LED display screen.
75% Off This Popular Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer
Trim straggler ear and nose hairs painlessly using this battery-operated trimmer. With high quality, dual-edge stainless steel blades it makes precise, smooth, and quick work of the job. Waterproof and washable, it works in the shower and is easy to clean.
33% Off This Set Of Ceramic Cookware That’s Nonstick
Featuring a diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating that is safe to use with metal utensils, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this 22-piece GreenPan cookware set is as durable as it is complete. Every piece is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium and the pots and pans work on all stovetops, including induction. The set comes with a wide variety of pots and pans in varying sizes, as well as pan protectors in three sizes for easier storage.
