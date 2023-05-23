These Products Make Traveling With Kids Easier Than Ever
And you can find them all at Target.
I have had the distinct pleasure of traveling internationally numerous times with my kids over the past decade. I’ve completed not one, but two cross-country road trips in a minivan with them singing, playing, and sometimes crying their eyes out in the backseat. Every single trip I’ve taken with my kids has been memorable, but I can easily remember how grueling it was at moments, too.
Thankfully there are so many awesome products available at Target right now that'll make traveling with kids easier. We’ve collected all the best, from junior-sized suitcases to entertaining activity books and foldable potty seats — and of course, hand sanitizer! Here’s what you need to pack to have a smooth, easy trip with your kiddo.
Traveling with kids is full of utterly mundane moments in between the awesome photo ops. This clever book of 100 brain teasers, writing prompts, puzzles, bingo cards, and other activities was written by an award-winning travel journalist and will ensure your kiddo is never bored while on the go.
The smallest of problems are often what can derail a family vacation the fastest. Because little kids are more sensitive than us, chapped lips are one of those relatively minor annoyances that can make children lose it! Make sure you have this fun Crayola crayon-themed set of lip balm within reach whenever and wherever you travel with your kids.
If you've got an older kiddo in tow, outfit them with these over-the-ear headphones that deliver crisp, clear sound. The best part of these Bluetooth headphones is that there's an adapter to plug them into the airplane entertainment center to watch and listen to movies in flight!
Traveling with a kid who is potty training can be a dicey proposition. Having this folding travel potty seat is a must if you want a cleaner and easier public bathroom experience. The included bag makes the seat easy to travel with and its suction cups will secure it to any standard-sized toilet.
This clever activity tray has surfaces, pouches, and pockets to hold all your child's gear and gadgets, like their tablet, activity books, crayons, lip balm, and hand sanitizer. Plus, it fits nicely over any booster seat. That’s a recipe for an extremely happy traveling kid!