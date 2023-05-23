These Products Make Traveling With Kids Easier Than Ever

I have had the distinct pleasure of traveling internationally numerous times with my kids over the past decade. I’ve completed not one, but two cross-country road trips in a minivan with them singing, playing, and sometimes crying their eyes out in the backseat. Every single trip I’ve taken with my kids has been memorable, but I can easily remember how grueling it was at moments, too.

Thankfully there are so many awesome products available at Target right now that'll make traveling with kids easier. We’ve collected all the best, from junior-sized suitcases to entertaining activity books and foldable potty seats — and of course, hand sanitizer! Here’s what you need to pack to have a smooth, easy trip with your kiddo.