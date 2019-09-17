The 110 Best Baby Boy Names (And 14 To Avoid)
There are so many ways for parents to embarrass their children. Their name doesn't need to be one of them.
Choosing a baby boy’s name comes with a lot of responsibility — whether you’re hunting for a boy’s name that’s strong, unique, cool, outdoorsy, or traditional, you’re looking for a baby name that will suit your son while giving him every opportunity in life to be successful. Because in a world where we exist increasingly online, names have come to represent us when we’re not there to represent ourselves. From job applications to dating profiles, LinkedIn data to wedding invitations, names speak first.
To help, here are some of the best baby boy names, along with some names that you might want to avoid (sorry, Chad).
- Abie
- Andre
- Andy
- Amias
- Amir
- Arlo
- Armie
- Armondo
- Arturo
- Atticus
- Avery
- Bailey
- Barrett
- Benton
- Blake
- Blair
- Brady
- Burke
- Callum
- Camden
- Carter
- Cato
- Cedrick
- Chandler
- Cole
- Conrad
- Dalton
- Daylen
- Dax
- Declan
- Desmond
- Ellio
- Elliot
- Emmery
- Finn
- Fitzgerald
- Frances
- Grant
- Greyson
- Hudson
- Hugh
- Hugo
- Idris
- Jace
- Jackson
- Jabaar
- Javier
- Jaylen
- Jax
- Joel
- Jonah
- Keanu
- Langston
- Lawrence
- Leighton
- Leo
- Leon
- Lex
- Lowell
- Marco
- Mario
- Mark
- Mason
- Maddox
- Marty
- Mateo
- Maurice
- Merrick
- Micah
- Miguel
- Miles
- Milo
- Misha
- Nate
- Nico
- Noah
- Nolen
- Oliver
- Omar
- Orion
- Otis
- Owen
- Parker
- Payton
- Preston
- Quinn
- Raiden
- Ramone
- Ray
- Remington
- Ronan
- Rory
- Ross
- Sawyer
- Tao
- Terrence
- Trent
- Treyvon
- Triston
- Tucker
- Ty
- Walker
- Warren
- Waylon
- Westin
- Wren
- Wyatt
- Zander
- Zayn
- Zion
14 Baby Boy Names to Avoid
- Chad: Unless your aspirations for your child include him being the personification of frat-boy memes, skip this one.
- Brad: See above
- Trump: Even the names of popular presidents need a few decades to cool off.
- Lake (or Tree or Sky or Spirit): Not all nouns are created equal.
- Messiah: You may think your child is one, but c’mon.
- Brody: Don’t even think about it, bro.
- Richard: No offense to all the Boomers out there, but with the choice of nicknames coming down to Rich or Dick, isn’t it time to retire this one?
- Apple: Don’t be like Gwyneth.
- Axe: What’s next, shovel? Hoe?
- Jake: What’s the point?
- Adolf: Just, no.
- Spartacus: There are better ways to convey nobility.
- Stormy: Take your Kardashian impersonation elsewhere.
- Isis: This objectively sweet name was relatively popular — before the rise of the terror group.
