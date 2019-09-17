The 110 Best Baby Boy Names (And 14 To Avoid)

Choosing a baby boy’s name comes with a lot of responsibility — whether you’re hunting for a boy’s name that’s strong, unique, cool, outdoorsy, or traditional, you’re looking for a baby name that will suit your son while giving him every opportunity in life to be successful. Because in a world where we exist increasingly online, names have come to represent us when we’re not there to represent ourselves. From job applications to dating profiles, LinkedIn data to wedding invitations, names speak first.

To help, here are some of the best baby boy names, along with some names that you might want to avoid (sorry, Chad).

Abie Andre Andy Amias Amir Arlo Armie Armondo Arturo Atticus Avery Bailey Barrett Benton Blake Blair Brady Burke Callum Camden Carter Cato Cedrick Chandler Cole Conrad Dalton Daylen Dax Declan Desmond Ellio Elliot Emmery Finn Fitzgerald Frances Grant Greyson Hudson Hugh Hugo Idris Jace Jackson Jabaar Javier Jaylen Jax Joel Jonah Keanu Langston Lawrence Leighton Leo Leon Lex Lowell Marco Mario Mark Mason Maddox Marty Mateo Maurice Merrick Micah Miguel Miles Milo Misha Nate Nico Noah Nolen Oliver Omar Orion Otis Owen Parker Payton Preston Quinn Raiden Ramone Ray Remington Ronan Rory Ross Sawyer Tao Terrence Trent Treyvon Triston Tucker Ty Walker Warren Waylon Westin Wren Wyatt Zander Zayn Zion

14 Baby Boy Names to Avoid

Chad: Unless your aspirations for your child include him being the personification of frat-boy memes, skip this one. Brad: See above Trump: Even the names of popular presidents need a few decades to cool off. Lake (or Tree or Sky or Spirit): Not all nouns are created equal. Messiah: You may think your child is one, but c’mon. Brody: Don’t even think about it, bro. Richard: No offense to all the Boomers out there, but with the choice of nicknames coming down to Rich or Dick, isn’t it time to retire this one? Apple: Don’t be like Gwyneth. Axe: What’s next, shovel? Hoe? Jake: What’s the point? Adolf: Just, no. Spartacus: There are better ways to convey nobility. Stormy: Take your Kardashian impersonation elsewhere. Isis: This objectively sweet name was relatively popular — before the rise of the terror group.