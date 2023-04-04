A Rare Full Pink Moon Is Just Days Away

Stargazers, rejoice! A new full moon is set to grace our skies in just a few days. April’s full moon, also known as the “Pink Moon,” is just about to rise in the night sky. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pink Full Moon — including its many names and when it will rise. (And maybe put on some Nick Drake while you’re planning your future stargazing.)

What is a Pink Moon?

April’s Pink full moon occurring right before Easter is quickly approaching.

This full moon, also called the Paschal Full Moon, has a special job. It doesn’t just illuminate the night sky. It also contributes to establishing the date of Easter each year, as the holiday lands on the first Sunday following this moon.

The Paschal moon is also the first full moon of Spring, bringing hope of warmer weather and sunnier days.

Despite its name, this first full moon of Spring is not actually pink. We know — disappointing. According to Almanac, it gets its name from the phlox subulata, or creeping phlox, a flower from the eastern side of North America. These flowers would bloom at the beginning of Spring, so they became associated with the first full moon of spring. This wildflower is — you guessed it — a vibrant pink color, which explains how the Full Pink Moon got its name.

But Almanac also reports there are many other names for this moon: the Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin), the Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable (Dakota), and the Frog Moon (Cree) are three examples of different names for this Spring moon. (Check out the full suite of names here.)

When and how can I view the Pink Full Moon?

Unfortunately, this moon is not as kid-friendly timing-wise as others. The Pink Moon will rise the night of April 5 into the morning of April 6, according to the Almanac. It is set to reach its peak at 12:37 a.m. EST.

If you are looking for the moon early in its rise, look towards the eastern horizon. As the morning approaches, you will want to look for it on the western horizon.

In addition to the Pink Full Moon, look for planets visible in the sky. On April 5, you should be able to see at least three naked-eye planets, according to space.com.

The next full moon after the upcoming Pink Moon will be the Flower Moon in early May.