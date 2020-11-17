Talking the talk is a huge part of a healthy sex life. Communicating about everything from likes and dislikes to fantasies and exciting future plans. Flirting. Complimenting. Doing all those little things that help your partner feel loved and desired. Just as important? Talking dirty. Dirty talk is about telling your partner that you want them, that you need them, that you enjoy what they’re doing, that, yep, this is what you want. Deployed well, dirty talk is freeing. It’s validating. It’s fun and sexy and empowering. And can help you have better, more meaningful sex. So, yeah, it’s in your best interest to have some dirty talk phrases locked and loaded.

“When you feel sexy and empowered and are being creative in your words and imagination, you are more likely to feel comfortable trying new things, asking for what you want, and feeling comfortable with your sexuality,” says Dr. Rachel Needle, a licensed psychologist in West Palm Beach, Florida and the Co-Director of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes.

So, if you’re interested in brushing up on your dirty talk game, what are some dirty talk phrases to keep in the chamber? Below you’ll find some dirty talk suggestions from sexuality experts that you can try or tweak to suit your needs.

1. “Tell me what you want me to do.”

“Giving your partner carte blanche and handing over the sense of power can open up new and exciting dimensions of pleasure in the bedroom,” says Daniel Sher, a clinical psychologist and sex therapy expert at Between Us premature ejaculation clinic. Dirty talk phrases like this, he notes, are great ways to begin role-playing or exploring the concept of control. “Someone who is high-powered in their day-to-day lives, for example, might get excited when their partner uses dirty talk to assert dominance or vice versa,” he says. Just be sure to be safe, be respectful, and listen carefully. There’s a big difference between “Take me to the bed!” and “Tape me to the bed.”

2. “Right there, that feels so good!”

First, there were the stars. Then there was MapQuest. Now there’s Google Maps. Are you seeing a pattern? With dirty talk phrases, directions are the best way to get us where we need to go. And the more specific, the better. “This type of dirty talk phrase communicates exactly what you are enjoying, which is important for both you and your partner,” suggests Dr. Needle. Good sex and good communication are intertwined. “Everyone has different preferences, turn-ons, and turn-offs, and we have to remember that our partners aren’t mind readers,” she adds. “Communicating exactly what we want leads to increased arousal and sexual satisfaction.”

3. “I’ve thought about this all day.”

Don’t just save this dirty talk phrase for your cheat day pizza. Although, upon hearing it, your partner’s sex drive will sizzle, and you’ll both be craving delivery. Saying this dirty talk phrase in the moment, per Dr. Needle, achieves a seemingly simple task: letting the person you are with know you have been thinking about them and, more specifically, have been looking forward to having sex with them all day. Who doesn’t want to hear that?

4. “I want to make you cum.”

As President Harry Truman once said, “Selfishness and greed cause most of our troubles.” He may not have been talking about the bedroom, but the same rule applies. Dr. Needle agrees that being selfless in the bedroom — and being vocal about your intent to bring your partner to orgasm — is almost a guaranteed turn on. “It’s hot to know someone is thinking about your pleasure,” she says. “While there can also be some pressure attached to this statement, it is exciting to have someone focused on wanting to make you feel good. Hopefully, this sentiment will lead to comfort in trying new things, and being more open sexually.”

5. “How does this feel?”

Usually reserved for dentists and chiropractors, this phrase is incredibly powerful between the sheets. “This phrase is short and sweet, but vital,” says Sher. “Four words are sufficient to communicate to your partner that you care about their experience in the bedroom.” Think of it like sexual customer service, and work for those Yelp stars. “Dirty talk affects the brain differently than normal language, and this type of phrase can let your partner know that you’re interested in satisfying his or her needs, which is absolutely vital for deepening intimacy and improving your sex life. Listen, and allow yourself to be guided by their response.”

6. “F&@k!”

Pardon our French, but there really are fewer dirty talk phrases hotter than this one during sex, that also don’t take The Lord’s name in vain. “Say it. Yell it. Swear it,” says Sher. “Let your partner know the intensity of your pleasure with this wonderful little word. Conveying your pleasure in this way can turn your partner on, and the expression of this word can help break any emotional tension that might exist, making for a more intimate experience.” If your kids ask, tell them you were watching Casino

.

More Dirty Talk Phrases

If you’re looking to expand your sexy talk dialogue in the bedroom, here are a few more examples to add to the list.

“Tonight, you are not allowed to cum until I say so.” “I want you to kiss every inch of my body.” “Tease me until I am begging for it.” “Do you know how much I want you?” “Grab my ass.” “I can’t wait to feel you inside me.” “Do you know how much I want you?” “I am crazy for you.” “I want to taste you.” “More.”