Man’s Best Friend deserves a name worthy of the title — something timeless and bold that you’ll feel good shouting at the local dog run, when it’s time to head back home. If you’ve found yourself the lucky adopter of a new dog, you know that finding a good dog name — much less a unique boy dog name — isn’t easy. The deep relationship between people and canines goes back a very long way, and the best male names for dogs pull from history itself: in this case, people who made world-changing art, music, politics, literature, movies, and more. So if your new mutt needs a moniker, our list of cool dog names will get you there — or at least get you thinking in the right direction.

Unique Dog Names From Music

Dylan

Rider

Folsom

Trooper

Ozzy

Huey

Ryman

Lobo

De La

Coltrane

From The Arts

Leo

Ansel

Warhol

Jackson

Degas

Cubist

Henri

Berthe

Rapha

Whistler

From History & Politics

Truman

Harry

Biden

Reagan

Carter

Bernie

Lincoln

Franklin

Revere

Chavez

From Literature

Papa

Tennessee

Brutus

Willie

Titus

Homer

Emerson

Walden

Raven

Haley

From TV and Movies

Riggins

Clooney

Herzog

Kelly

Coppola

Brando

Rocky

Apollo

Redford

Phoenix

Miscellaneous Dog Names

Portholes

Sue

Tool Box

Redwood

Notebook

Kincaid

Claymore

Soapbox

Tee Kay

Ringo