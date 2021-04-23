60 Uncommonly Cool Dog Names
Your best furry friend deserves a rad name.
Man’s Best Friend deserves a name worthy of the title — something timeless and bold that you’ll feel good shouting at the local dog run, when it’s time to head back home. If you’ve found yourself the lucky adopter of a new dog, you know that finding a good dog name — much less a unique boy dog name — isn’t easy. The deep relationship between people and canines goes back a very long way, and the best male names for dogs pull from history itself: in this case, people who made world-changing art, music, politics, literature, movies, and more. So if your new mutt needs a moniker, our list of cool dog names will get you there — or at least get you thinking in the right direction.
Unique Dog Names From Music
- Dylan
- Rider
- Folsom
- Trooper
- Ozzy
- Huey
- Ryman
- Lobo
- De La
- Coltrane
From The Arts
- Leo
- Ansel
- Warhol
- Jackson
- Degas
- Cubist
- Henri
- Berthe
- Rapha
- Whistler
From History & Politics
- Truman
- Harry
- Biden
- Reagan
- Carter
- Bernie
- Lincoln
- Franklin
- Revere
- Chavez
From Literature
- Papa
- Tennessee
- Brutus
- Willie
- Titus
- Homer
- Emerson
- Walden
- Raven
- Haley
From TV and Movies
- Riggins
- Clooney
- Herzog
- Kelly
- Coppola
- Brando
- Rocky
- Apollo
- Redford
- Phoenix
Miscellaneous Dog Names
- Portholes
- Sue
- Tool Box
- Redwood
- Notebook
- Kincaid
- Claymore
- Soapbox
- Tee Kay
- Ringo
