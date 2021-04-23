Life

60 Uncommonly Cool Dog Names

Your best furry friend deserves a rad name.

Man’s Best Friend deserves a name worthy of the title — something timeless and bold that you’ll feel good shouting at the local dog run, when it’s time to head back home. If you’ve found yourself the lucky adopter of a new dog, you know that finding a good dog name — much less a unique boy dog name — isn’t easy. The deep relationship between people and canines goes back a very long way, and the best male names for dogs pull from history itself: in this case, people who made world-changing art, music, politics, literature, movies, and more. So if your new mutt needs a moniker, our list of cool dog names will get you there — or at least get you thinking in the right direction.

Unique Dog Names From Music

  • Dylan
  • Rider
  • Folsom
  • Trooper
  • Ozzy
  • Huey
  • Ryman
  • Lobo
  • De La
  • Coltrane

From The Arts

  • Leo
  • Ansel
  • Warhol
  • Jackson
  • Degas
  • Cubist
  • Henri
  • Berthe
  • Rapha
  • Whistler

From History & Politics

  • Truman
  • Harry
  • Biden
  • Reagan
  • Carter
  • Bernie
  • Lincoln
  • Franklin
  • Revere
  • Chavez

From Literature

  • Papa
  • Tennessee
  • Brutus
  • Willie
  • Titus
  • Homer
  • Emerson
  • Walden
  • Raven
  • Haley

From TV and Movies

  • Riggins
  • Clooney
  • Herzog
  • Kelly
  • Coppola
  • Brando
  • Rocky
  • Apollo
  • Redford
  • Phoenix

Miscellaneous Dog Names

  • Portholes
  • Sue
  • Tool Box
  • Redwood
  • Notebook
  • Kincaid
  • Claymore
  • Soapbox
  • Tee Kay
  • Ringo

