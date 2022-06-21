Stealing away from your busy day to text your partner and let them know they’re on your mind is never a bad idea. First, you get to spend a few minutes distracting yourself by thinking about the love of your life. Second, your partner gets a nice, fun message that makes them feel loved — and doesn’t have anything to do with pick-up schedules or what to grab at the grocery store.

The best part? You don’t have to be a master wordsmith to send a sweet text to your wife or husband. True, finding the right words to convey sentiments like appreciation and gratitude can be challenging, but reading them (even if they’re not grammatically correct) is guaranteed to brighten someone’s day. With more than 80% of Americans texting daily (to the tune of about 6 million texts every 24 hours), it’s likely that your partner will smile at a “just because” message that makes them feel adored and recognized for all they bring to your life, and the lives of everyone in your family.

There’s no real science behind what makes an effective “just because” text. In fact, the best expert source on what might do the trick is you. After all, you know your relationship better than anyone. (Hopefully.) And, if texting with such emotional significance isn’t a regular thing, your partner might be taken aback in the best way possible. You might get a simple heart emoji back, or you might get a response like, “Wow! Where did that come from?” potentially opening the door to a more meaningful, relationship-strengthening conversation. Either way, your partner will know that all of their hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed and that you’ve been thinking about them up until the moment you hit send.

30 Sweet Messages To Send Your Wife or Husband

You can copy and paste, or use these sweet text messages for inspiration and tweak as needed. The gesture will go a long way in brightening your partner’s day.

“The kids love you so much.” “I love doing life with you.” “We make a great team, don’t we?” “I might not say it very often, but please know I appreciate everything you do for our family.” “I’m always so blown away by how wonderful you are with the kids.” “I love you, and I like you.” “You make my life better by being a part of it.” “Thank you for always being there for me.” “Thank you for not judging me when things get crazy.” “You’re the best GPS — I’d be lost without you.” “Thanks for making the bad days seem better.” “You’re the most generous person I know.” “So many things you do make me smile. :-)” “You make a big difference in all of our lives.” “I’m so lucky to be your husband/boyfriend/partner.” “You’re the glue that holds our family together.” “Thanks for being in my corner.” “The kids couldn’t ask for a better mom/dad. And I couldn’t ask for a better wife/husband.” “When things get rough, you’re my safest place to hide.” “Thanks for always finding time for me.” “I heard this song and it reminded me of you.”” “Wanna cuddle and watch silly YouTube videos tonight?” “I’ve been thinking a lot about our talk last night. Thanks for listening to me and giving me good advice.” “I wouldn’t be half the man I am if I didn’t have you by my side.” “I just wanted to let you know that you’re the best part of my day.” “I know things are crazy right now but I wouldn’t want to be doing this with anyone else.” “I’m dreaming about coming home to you.” “The way you defused that tantrum this morning was masterful. I’m always so impressed by you.” “Will you go out with me this weekend?” “I’m so lucky to have you.”

We take texting for granted but it can be a wonderful source of connection and closeness. So, amidst swapping memes, sharing funny pictures, and surreptitiously dropping Amazon Wish List links, take some time to express a bit of love and appreciation just because. As partners, validation goes a long way in making us feel wanted, needed, and like we’re doing a good job. And when those tender sentiments take us by surprise, they warm our hearts in ways that are good for ourselves and our relationships. So, even if you do stumble over your words a bit, it’s really hard to screw this one up. Be honest. Be thoughtful. And be ready to make your partner smile with a random show of love, just because.