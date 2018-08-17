Stoners, good news: smoking weed can indeed enhance your sex life. High sex, along with many other normal activities completed after a toke, might be something you’re already deeply familiar with but, like most things, it’s the most gratifying if you do it the right way. At its worst, weed can make you paranoid, quiet, or weird, which no one enjoys while in the sack. (You: “Do you hear that? That, right there. There it is again!” Your partner: “I am leaving.”). But at its best, baked boning stimulates sensory experiences. So, now that rigorous scientific data supports the idea that having sex while high is not a bad idea. The question is, how do you have great sex while high?

First off, credit for this very fun finding goes to Dr. Michael Eisenberg, an assistant professor of urology at Stanford University. After realizing that a majority of his patients’ office visits surrounded problems in the bedroom, he decided to take a more clinical look into things. He gathered data from the U.S. government’s National Survey of Family Growth and, to his surprise, found that the more people smoked marijuana, the more success they had between the sheets.

This isn’t the only study that supports the idea that weed can aid sex. A previous survey conducted by Psychology Today found that marijuana does indeed act as an aphrodisiac among users — a finding that’s been supported by separate studies since. A majority of respondents said smoking weed before sex helps enhance the experience. Of course, that’s not always the case. A minority of participants said smoking kills their libido or makes them want to sleep. Others said it depends on the dose and the strain, as well as their mood.

That said, the majority of folks who like sex and like smoking weed, seem to enjoy bringing the two together. Folks like Jeff Dillon, who, earlier this year, founded Xblaze, the world’s first and only 420-friendly adult film studio, crafting something nearly as delicious as Cheetos and chocolate syrup.

“Most people can use cannabis to enhance their sexual experience,” he tells Fatherly. According to Dillon, smoking before sex can increase sensitivity, ease inhibitions, and help deliver more intense orgasms. Plus, he says, smoking weed often helps reduce anxiety, a major contributor to erectile dysfunction. Side-stepping that symptom brings you one step closer to lasting longer in bed, and hey, that’s something to reach for.

Still, there are some things the casual marijuana user should know before having sex while high. Here’s what to know.

Pick the Right Strain of Weed for Stoned Sex

Certain strains of marijuana are more likely to cater to sex than others. Some tend to put you in a more cerebral mood; others are designed to enhance physical sensations. Figure out which one primes you for sex best (before the big night, so when your partner asks what you’re doing on the back porch, tell him or her “research”), and go from there. With that, Dillon says users typically gravitate toward sativa products because they can help increase sensitivity, lift mood, and intensify orgasm. However, he warns, no two people react alike, necessitating experimentation. (Did we already say that? We can’t remember.) “Everyone responds differently to different cannabinoids, so what works for one person might not work for another,” he cautions. Don’t feel pressured to match your partner’s smoking experience. Do what feels best for you, and if you’re new to the cannabis community, start small and work your way up.

Use (Lots Of) Lube

“Cotton mouth” refers to the feeling of dryness that smoking can induce. THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can actually block the glands that produce saliva. Of course, that symptom can usually be remedied with a tall glass of water. But the mouth isn’t the only place on the body that lacks moisture after smoking. “Cotton vagina,” as it turns out, is also very much of a real thing. And as anyone knows, dry sex is most definitely not good sex. Fortunately, as Dillon reminds us, there are a lot of lubes on the market. Make sure to have one handy. And, hey, if you want to keep with the theme of the evening, there are also a variety of weed-infused intimacy products to choose from.

Be Creative

Marijuana spurs creativity. And if that invigorates you to explore the most random sex positions you never knew existed, embrace it. Play jazz. Try new things that you and your partner are comfortable with. Don’t be afraid to voice your thoughts, either. Let them know what they are doing right and how they can enhance it.

Don’t Experiment With Weed the Night of

Looking for a little excitement on that Colorado ski trip or weekend tour of California vineyards? Experts agree that jumping in with both feet can yield less-than-successful results (and potentially a trip to the ER). It’s important to get acquainted with your high before jumping into sex. Try experimenting with different strains and different doses in the days before. “Don’t experiment with a product the night of your sexual experience,” says Dillon. “You should know beforehand how your body will respond to a particular product.”

Be Careful With Edibles

Edibles are a fun way to get high. They taste good, are easily stored, and allow you to dodge the risk of getting caught in a coughing fit. Plus, they take smoke and smell out of the equation, which can be a perk if you have kids sleeping around the corner (vape pens are also a good way to get an odorless high). But, they do come with their own set of drawbacks. It’s harder to measure the amount of THC you’re consuming with edibles. They also take a while to kick in. “Take a small dose and see how your body responds before taking more,” Dillon suggests.

Don’t Get Too High for High Sex

“Less is more,” says Dillon. “You want to enhance the moment. You don’t want to consume so much it takes you out of the mood,” he adds. Remember, getting high is a gradual process. If you rush the process, you may end up getting more stoned than you want. So start small, and go slow. “Save going into a weed coma for the movies,” says Dillon.