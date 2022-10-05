8 Simple Things To Do For Your Mental Health Every Morning

The little things add up. Start your day off right by working these simple habits into your routine.
How you spend your morning sets the tone for the rest of your day. While, sure, pint-sized housemates tend to wrestle our a.m. routine from us, there are still things we can all do to start the day off in a healthy and productive way. Whether you have 20 minutes or two hours to yourself in the morning, here are some small ways to start the early stretch off right.
Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images
1. Get Some Sun
Whether you go for a run or simply stand beside a well-lit window, sunlight is a crucial component of a healthy start. An early morning dose (10-15 minutes) helps calibrate our bodies for better sleep and provides us with mood- and energy-enhancing hit of Vitamin D.
Getty/EyeWolf