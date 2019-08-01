Popular baby names are tempting, aren’t they? At the height of their popularity, the names of celebrities, fictional characters, and cultural icons seem to have an outsize beauty, power, and influence. Surely Game of Thrones couldn’t do anything to ruin the great name of Daenerys, right? For parents interested in bucking baby-naming trends, baby names plucked from popular culture can have a one-of-a-kind ring to them… unless thousands of other soon-to-be-parents are thinking along the same lines.

We get it: Baby girl name and baby boy names drawn from pop culture have a powerful allure; they let us share in the glamor, excitement and commonality of big cultural moments. But while some popular baby names may withstand the test of time, others will inevitably lose their special charge — or take on other, unwanted associations. Will this name seem like a great idea in five years? Eighteen? What about when you see the name on a diploma, wedding invitation, or award plaque?

If you’re considering a name inspired by your favorite show, celebrity, or mythical creature, consider these questions: When someone hears the name, how obvious will your inspiration be? Will your child’s name bring to mind a villain? Could the way the series finale plays out alter how you think about your child? Would a public scandal involving the person with that namesake cause you to be embarrassed to say your child’s name in public? Here are some fad-inspired names that are better avoided.

99 Popular Baby Names to Avoid at All Costs

Apple Elsa Royal Moana Monroe Luna Manolo Dream Stormy Chanel Lulu Gigi True Sir Rumi Mercedes Angel Duke Lucky Eleven Angelica Daenerys Sia Jonas Kygo Creed Fox Zayne London Bianca Brenda Paris Khloe Maverick Archie Khaleesi Gunner Blakely Remington Oaklee Colton Tiffany Ariana Aspen Blair Dominique Charity Crystal Doris Esperanza Ivy Faith Harper Bentley Hunter North Saint Reign Destiny Hadley Carmen Braxton Lincoln Jaxxon Florence Heidi Brock Dallas Ezra Guy Harvey Hector Kareem Kai Kennedy Shane Spencer Hillary June Layla Nia Apollo Armand Bodhi Emma Ava Olivia Oliver Isabella Noah Lucas James William Sophia Elijah Charlotte Mason Liam Amelia