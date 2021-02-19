Baby Names

39 Nature Names for Boys Inspired By the Great Outdoors

The natural world is full of inspiration.

Sometimes, the best baby names come from unexpected places. The great outdoors is one of them, especially regarding names for boys. Whether you’re an outdoor person or not, nature is full of interesting inspiration for baby names. From Clay and Canyon to Grove and Leaf, baby name inspiration can be found in everything from plants to bodies of water. Plus, nature baby names can strike the perfect balance between awwwww and hmmm, so that your child will stand out in all the right ways. Here, then, are 54 nature-inspired baby boy names to consider.

  1. Alder
  2. Arbor
  3. Arid
  4. Asher
  5. Bay
  6. Bear
  7. Blaze
  8. Brook
  9. Bud
  10. Burr
  11. Canyon
  12. Cave
  13. Cedar
  14. Clay
  15. Dale
  16. Dove
  17. Dune
  18. Ember
  19. Emerald
  20. Fig
  21. Finch
  22. Flint
  23. Grove
  24. Herb
  25. Jay
  26. Lark
  27. Leaf
  28. Ocean
  29. Olive
  30. Orion
  31. Phoenix
  32. Pine
  33. Raven
  34. Ravine
  35. Ray
  36. Slate
  37. Tide
  38. Vine
  39. Wren

