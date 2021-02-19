39 Nature Names for Boys Inspired By the Great Outdoors

Sometimes, the best baby names come from unexpected places. The great outdoors is one of them, especially regarding names for boys. Whether you’re an outdoor person or not, nature is full of interesting inspiration for baby names. From Clay and Canyon to Grove and Leaf, baby name inspiration can be found in everything from plants to bodies of water. Plus, nature baby names can strike the perfect balance between awwwww and hmmm, so that your child will stand out in all the right ways. Here, then, are 54 nature-inspired baby boy names to consider.

Alder Arbor Arid Asher Bay Bear Blaze Brook Bud Burr Canyon Cave Cedar Clay Dale Dove Dune Ember Emerald Fig Finch Flint Grove Herb Jay Lark Leaf Ocean Olive Orion Phoenix Pine Raven Ravine Ray Slate Tide Vine Wren