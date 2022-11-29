The Yellowstone actor and father of seven has some wise words about being a dad
Fatherhood is Kevin Costner’s passion. The 67-year-old actor — currently starring in Yellowstone season five — has seven children ranging in age from 38 to 12 (he was 54 when his youngest was born) and takes his role very seriously. Here’s some of his hard-earned parenting wisdom.
Paramount Network
On Trying His Best
"You've got to get down on the ground and play with them," Costner recently told PEOPLE. "And you teach them to be independent — and the sad part about that is they become that. I'm like any other parent: I'm trying to figure it out."
Shutterstock/Ovidiu Hrubaru