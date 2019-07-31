63 Italian Baby Names That Aren’t Isabella
You might not raise them on homemade pasta and Renaissance art, but they can at least sound like you did.
From cuisine to fine art, literature and leisure time, it seems there’s almost nothing Italians haven’t managed to do in the most gorgeous and transcendent ways. Whether you have a familial connection to Italy or not, Italian baby names, for both girls and boys, are hard to resist. Italian baby names tend to sound beautiful and classic, but they have a unique twist that sets them apart from some of the mainstays of American baby names. Already have the first name locked down? Try out an Italian middle name instead.
What we know today as the Italian language can be traced back to the Florentine dialect that Dante wrote in. (No wonder it’s so beautiful.) That instinct for beauty extends all the way to Italian baby names. From classic Italian baby names for boys and girls like Alessandra and Francesco, to uniquely Italian names like Capri and Valentino, the Italians know how to make an entrance with their names. And now your kid can, too.
Italian Baby Names for Girls
- Mia
- Alessia
- Francesca
- Giada
- Marina
- Carina
- Renata
- Stella
- Silvia
- Elena
- Serena
- Luca
- Aurora
- Carmen
- Camilla
- Andrea
- Carmine
- Vera
- Aria
- Liliana
- Chiara
- Arianna
- Gabriella
- Capri
- Alessandra
- Alba
- Roseli
- Viviana
- Vivienne
- Siena
- Etta
- Bianca
- Claudia
- Eleonora
- Elisa
- Luisa
- Susana
- Gia
- Rosa
- Valeria
Italian Baby Names for Boys
- Matteo
- Nico
- Pietro
- Simone
- Lino
- Saverio
- Aldo
- Loretto
- Lucia
- Paolo
- Arlo
- Ezio
- Amer
- Clemente
- Marcell
- Bruno
- Nino
- Elio
- Gianni
- Felix
- Ivano
- Fico
- Julio
- Kason
- Lauris
- Geno
- Oliviero
- Enzo
- Sandro
- Marco
- Luca
- Valentino
- Mario
- Emanuel
- Francesco
- Gabriel
- Rocco
- Tito
- Miano
- Este
- Beto
