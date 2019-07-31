63 Italian Baby Names That Aren’t Isabella

From cuisine to fine art, literature and leisure time, it seems there’s almost nothing Italians haven’t managed to do in the most gorgeous and transcendent ways. Whether you have a familial connection to Italy or not, Italian baby names, for both girls and boys, are hard to resist. Italian baby names tend to sound beautiful and classic, but they have a unique twist that sets them apart from some of the mainstays of American baby names. Already have the first name locked down? Try out an Italian middle name instead.

What we know today as the Italian language can be traced back to the Florentine dialect that Dante wrote in. (No wonder it’s so beautiful.) That instinct for beauty extends all the way to Italian baby names. From classic Italian baby names for boys and girls like Alessandra and Francesco, to uniquely Italian names like Capri and Valentino, the Italians know how to make an entrance with their names. And now your kid can, too.

Italian Baby Names for Girls

Mia

Alessia

Francesca

Giada

Marina

Carina

Renata

Stella

Silvia

Elena

Serena

Luca

Aurora

Carmen

Camilla

Andrea

Carmine

Vera

Aria

Liliana

Chiara

Arianna

Gabriella

Capri

Alessandra

Alba

Roseli

Viviana

Vivienne

Siena

Etta

Bianca

Claudia

Eleonora

Elisa

Luisa

Susana

Gia

Rosa

Valeria

Italian Baby Names for Boys

Matteo

Nico

Pietro

Simone

Lino

Saverio

Aldo

Loretto

Lucia

Paolo

Arlo

Ezio

Amer

Clemente

Marcell

Bruno

Nino

Elio

Gianni

Felix

Ivano

Fico

Julio

Kason

Lauris

Geno

Oliviero

Enzo

Sandro

Marco

Valentino

Mario

Emanuel

Francesco

Gabriel

Rocco

Tito

Miano

Este

Beto