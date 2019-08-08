There are a ton of decisions that come with new parenthood. Cloth diapers or disposable? Breastfeeding or formula? One parent’s last name, or something hyphenated? Scheduled feeding or on-demand? A family name, or something more unique? The gravity of these decisions vary, but few will have as long-lasting and regular impact as choosing your baby’s name. Here’s how to choose a good one.

Finding a baby name that’s unique, has long-term appeal, and goes well with your last name isn’t easy. If you’ve combed all the baby name books and tried all the name generators and are still stuck, consider finding inspiration in an Indian baby name. If your background is Indian, choosing an Indian baby name for your boy or girl is a great way to signify your baby’s heritage. But even if you have no relation to Indian culture, choosing a modern Indian baby name will ensure your child’s name is as unique and beautiful as they are.

Indian Baby Girl Names

Aahana

Abha

Ada

Anu

Ansu

Anita

Aaja

Aavi

Aja

Alisha

Amar

Amrisha

Ananya

Anika

Anisha

Anjali

Anuradha

Anushka

Avni

Babita

Basanti

Beena

Bimla

Chandra

Damini

Deepa

Disha

Divya

Harpreet

Heena

Idrani

Ishana

Jassi

Jaya

Jayashree

Kaia

Kaila

Kamini

Kanti

Kamala

Kareena

Karishma (Kashu)

Keya

Kiran

Lakshmi

Lata

Madhu

Mala

Malini

Meera

Maheshwari

Manisha

Minaxi

Mohini

Namratha

Navya

Neysa

Prachi

Priya

Priyanka

Resham

Radha

Raakhee

Roohi

Samara

Serena

Shaila

Shanti

Simi

Simran

Sneh

Sunita

Tanwi

Vanita

Viti

Zara

Indian Baby Boy Names

Aarav

Aakash

Amit

Anand

Anik

Anil

Arnav

Aryan

Avir

Badri

Bansi

Chetan

Darsh

Deepak

Dev

Devansh

Dhir

Dhruv

Dipesh

Fateh

Faris

Farukh

Firoze

Gaurav

Gopal

Gopi

Ikbal

Imaran

Ishaan

Hardev

Hari

Harein

Haresh

Hasan

Herukh

Ishwar

Jai

Jagat

Kamlesh

Karan

Krishna (Krish)

Kubhaer

Madhavaditya

Maanav

Manish

Mohit

Navin

Prem

Raju

Rahul

Rohan

Sagar

Sai

Sanjay

Sameer

Siddharth

Swaraj

Vihaan

Vinayak

Zayn