136 Indian Baby Names for Boys and Girls
With so many languages, cultures, and traditions, India might be home to more names than anywhere else in the world.
There are a ton of decisions that come with new parenthood. Cloth diapers or disposable? Breastfeeding or formula? One parent’s last name, or something hyphenated? Scheduled feeding or on-demand? A family name, or something more unique? The gravity of these decisions vary, but few will have as long-lasting and regular impact as choosing your baby’s name. Here’s how to choose a good one.
Finding a baby name that’s unique, has long-term appeal, and goes well with your last name isn’t easy. If you’ve combed all the baby name books and tried all the name generators and are still stuck, consider finding inspiration in an Indian baby name. If your background is Indian, choosing an Indian baby name for your boy or girl is a great way to signify your baby’s heritage. But even if you have no relation to Indian culture, choosing a modern Indian baby name will ensure your child’s name is as unique and beautiful as they are.
Indian Baby Girl Names
- Aahana
- Abha
- Ada
- Anu
- Ansu
- Anita
- Aaja
- Aavi
- Aja
- Alisha
- Amar
- Amrisha
- Ananya
- Anika
- Anisha
- Anjali
- Anuradha
- Anushka
- Avni
- Babita
- Basanti
- Beena
- Bimla
- Chandra
- Damini
- Deepa
- Disha
- Divya
- Harpreet
- Heena
- Idrani
- Ishana
- Jassi
- Jaya
- Jayashree
- Kaia
- Kaila
- Kamini
- Kanti
- Kamala
- Kareena
- Karishma (Kashu)
- Keya
- Kiran
- Lakshmi
- Lata
- Madhu
- Mala
- Malini
- Meera
- Maheshwari
- Manisha
- Minaxi
- Mohini
- Namratha
- Navya
- Neysa
- Prachi
- Priya
- Priyanka
- Resham
- Radha
- Raakhee
- Roohi
- Samara
- Serena
- Shaila
- Shanti
- Simi
- Simran
- Sneh
- Sunita
- Tanwi
- Vanita
- Viti
- Zara
Indian Baby Boy Names
- Aarav
- Aakash
- Amit
- Anand
- Anik
- Anil
- Arnav
- Aryan
- Avir
- Badri
- Bansi
- Chetan
- Darsh
- Deepak
- Dev
- Devansh
- Dhir
- Dhruv
- Dipesh
- Fateh
- Faris
- Farukh
- Firoze
- Gaurav
- Gopal
- Gopi
- Ikbal
- Imaran
- Ishaan
- Hardev
- Hari
- Harein
- Haresh
- Hasan
- Herukh
- Ishwar
- Jai
- Jagat
- Kamlesh
- Karan
- Krishna (Krish)
- Kubhaer
- Madhavaditya
- Maanav
- Manish
- Mohit
- Navin
- Prem
- Raju
- Rahul
- Rohan
- Sagar
- Sai
- Sanjay
- Sameer
- Siddharth
- Swaraj
- Vihaan
- Vinayak
- Zayn
This article was originally published on