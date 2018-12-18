Sex changes based on the moment. Sometimes, the mood requires slow and steady; other times a faster approach is more appropriate. But when you have gift of time, you want to use it and the question of how to last longer in bed becomes very real.

It’s not exactly news that it takes men less time than women to reach orgasm. And once it happens, sex is often over. After ejaculation, men go through a refractory period where they are unable to achieve another erection for a certain length of time (women have little to no refractory period). It’s normal and it varies, but it does have a way of interrupting intercourse. The only way to defer it is to delay orgasm, which is why it’s smart to have some tips for lasting longer in bed in your back pocket.

But first, a friendly reminder from Dr. Carol Queen, the staff sexologist over at Good Vibrations. “Sex is not a linear situation, but a fluid one,” she says. “You don’t have to do all the same things in the same order every time.” Besides, she says, being able to last in bed all. night isn’t necessarily the key to your partner’s sexual enjoyment. Of course, you don’t want things to end too quickly, either. We’re all looking for our happy medium.

That said, here are the best methods to try if you want to last longer.

1. Have a Pregame Ritual

Remember those “refractory periods” we mentioned earlier? Well, here’s an example of when they may actually work in your favor. Masturbating before sex is a way to give yourself time. By utilizing the refractory period, says Queen, you give yourself a better shot at lasting longer during sex.

2. Put the Squeeze on Your Boys

Chances are you’ve heard of the “squeeze technique” before. Basically, it refers to squeezing the penis in the area between the shaft and the glans just before ejaculation. The idea with the maneuver is to put a hold on the ejaculatory response and get your focus back on the game. According to Queen, “the squeeze” is intended to interrupt the ejaculatory process. It’s an old-school technique originally outlined by acclaimed sex researchers Masters and Johnson to treat premature ejaculation. And, yeah, it works.

3. Toy Around

Wherever sex goes, toys will (maybe) follow. If you’re looking for external aid to help you last longer in bed, try thinking about a cock ring. It won’t work for all guys, but Queen says the sex toy can help extend erections by restricting the blood flow out the penis. You can also wear them around your balls. According to Andy Duran, educational outreach and affiliate manager at Good Vibrations, most men have a “tell” for when they are getting close to ejaculation. “The testes will begin to rise up closer to the body just before reaching orgasm,” he says. “By gently pulling them back down, or wearing a cock ring that does the same, you can sometimes delay the orgasm from happening for a bit longer.

4. Change Positions Strategically

Scratching an itch requires a little bit of rhythm. You’ve got to get the right speed and hit the right spot to find relief. Orgasms aren’t so different. And those who want to last longer might need to disrupt the tempo.

“Changing sex positions is a fine source of distraction,” says Queen. The more unfamiliar, the better.

“It’s much harder for the body to orgasm in a position that it hasn’t orgasmed in before. If you usually orgasm lying down then it might take you longer to reach orgasm standing up. This is due to proprioception, or the way your body understands its position in space and which muscles to rely on,” says Duran. “Switching positions or sex acts can be a great way to keep the party going while giving your body time to switch focuses.”

5. Slow Your Roll

Good sex is a marathon, not a sprint. “Many guys go fast during intercourse,” says Queen. “Going slowly can be more sensuous, intimate, and pleasurable, and may make it easier to keep track of an impending orgasm.” So if you want to last longer during sex, simply try slowing down. Seriously. It’s not a race. In fact, it’s one of the few areas of life where coming in first gets you ranked last.

6. Try The Edging Technique

Edging refers to a form of orgasm control where an individual will decrease stimulation just before reaching the point of ejaculatory inevitability. In other words, it means getting down — and slowing down — before hitting the point of no return. It’s best to test out the technique on your own before bringing it into the bedroom.

“Edging is all about that old maxim ‘Know thyself,’ and the best way to start learning is during masturbation when you can really focus on the physical and sexual changes that lead up to climax,” says Queen.

And it’s not just your partner that stands to benefit. Some men claim that edging can actually lead to superior orgasms. They say patience is a virtue. If that’s true, then maybe an orgasm after edging is nature’s way of patting you on the back.

7. Distract Yourself

It’s a cliché, but there’s a kernel of truth to it: Think about sweaty gym socks — or whatever distracts you — when an orgasm is approaching. While it’s not proven, thinking non-sexual thoughts does help ignore the sensation and provide you with some time to recoup.