7 Stunning Hotel Fireplaces To Cozy Up Beside This Winter

Because few things are better than relaxing beside a roaring fire on a cold day.
There’s the warmth, the smell, that excellent crackling background noise. But the real reason to seek out a hotel with a fireplace is the relaxation. Sitting beside a fire signals that time will move slower, that togetherness is the main goal. Here are seven incredible hotel fireplaces across the U.S. to seek out.
Getty Images
Built in 1927, this historic grand hotel in Virginia Beach, VA has hosted the likes of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and six U.S. presidents. The large lobby fireplace has always been a main place of congregation (Al Capone apparently lounged beside it). It recently underwent renovations, but workers copied the hearth brick-by-brick to retain its original beauty.