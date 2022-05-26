Dad-ing Has Never Been Easier With These Organic, Eco-Friendly Baby Products (& They Make Great Father’s Day Gifts)

Father’s Day is coming up on June 19, which means it’s time to start figuring out some gifts for the dads in your life, yourself included. If you’re over buying the usual tie, tools, or shaving kit for Father’s Day, consider something a little more useful for the whole family.

Healthybaby is a brand I found that I’m now obsessed with. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s probably time you meet. Healthybaby makes organic baby products, but not your average diaper cream and baby wipes. The company sells a plethora of practical baby products, all designed to be clean and safe, and the products come in eco-friendly packaging. In fact, Healthybaby’s mantra is “fewer, better things.” The goal being to reduce waste and clutter and ensure that the things you bring into your home are safe, high quality, and serve a purpose — sometimes even more than one purpose. With Healthybaby, you can avoid harmful chemicals, significantly reduce single-use plastics, and reuse household items in creative ways. Plus, you can clean your baby’s butt, so it’s a win-win.

What’s so great about Healthybaby?

Well, there’s a lot. First, there are all types of baby products to stock up on — from wipes to (award-winning) diapers to moisturizers and more — and they’re all impressively and reliably good at what they do. Also, all the products are made with organic materials, so right from the start, you know your baby won't be exposed to harsh chemicals, which is important for kids of all ages, but especially for such tiny bodies. The packaging is 100% plant- and mineral-based and can be refilled and recycled, so you’re doing something good for your baby and for the environment.

Which products make for good Father’s Day gifts?

Pretty much all of Healthybaby’s products would be great Father’s Day gifts because they’ll actually get used (unlike that well-intentioned, totally-not-your-style shirt from last year hanging in the closet).

Check out some of the popular items below.

A bundle of award-winning organic diapers and plant-based wipes

Make everyone’s life easier with a monthly diaper bundle full of super soft, organic cotton diapers. Each bundle comes with five packs of the company’s award-winning diapers (we didn’t know diapers could win awards, but we’re here for it). For $25 more you can add four packs of plant-based wipes. The diapers are EWG-verified (the only diaper that can claim that level of certification) and sourced from FSC-certified wood pulp.

A bundle especially curated for newborns (and new parents)

If you’re getting ready to welcome a new baby or have a newborn at home and want to make things extra easy on yourself, you can skip all the perusing and purchase the Newborn Gift Bundle, which includes all the safest essentials for baby and parents. Inside you’ll find four packs of newborn/size 1 diapers, four packs of wet wipes, shampoo and body wash concentrate trial and bottle, and a cleaning concentrate trial and spray. It’s a pretty incredible bundle that, let’s be real, benefits you since you’re the one doing the cleaning.

Bathtime products that are gentle on baby and the environment

Gentle enough for the sensitive skin of newborns and effective enough for toddlers, this 34-ounce, 2-in-1 foaming shampoo and body wash gets the job done. It comes with two reusable stainless steel bottles: one for foaming baby wash and one for foaming family wash. All you need to do is add water and supply the baby.

A moisturizing cream formulated for sensitive skin

This daily moisturizing cream offers hydration and nourishment for your baby’s sensitive skin. It’s made with a blend of plant-based ingredients, ceramides, and botanical extracts that also help soothe inflammation. Can it be used under your eyes to help with your new-baby tired face? Sure can.

A deodorant (for you) so baby is safe when nestled in your arms

Babies spend a lot of time nestled in the arms of their parents, so the deodorant you wear matters. (And not just for the body odor control.) Infused with manuka honey for its soothing, natural antibacterial properties, the deodorant is gentle for baby and for your armpits.

A cleaning kit that includes a multi-tasking cleaning concentrate

Included in the Cleaning Concentrate Trial is a 4-ounce bottle of cleaning concentrate and one refillable stainless steel bottle of your choice. One bottle can make one baby dish soap, two hand soaps, and four surface sprays. I love the versatility of the solution.

