7 Fun Games For Couples Who Really Want To Get To Know Each Other
Whether you want to learn more about one another or stretch your comfort zone a bit more, these games will get you talking.
Every relationship requires conscious fostering of intimacy. For you and your partner to grow with each other, you have to find ways to get to know each other better and listen more attentively. Yeah, this can take some hard work. But it doesn’t have to always feel like work! At least that’s the attitude taken by the recent crop of conversation and activity games for couples, many of which are developed in association with therapists or built on a therapeutic framework. These games — featuring dares, decks of cards with thoughtful prompts, and some sexy adventures — are genuinely fun. What’s more, they aim to advance the skills that make a relationship work, whether you’re having conversations in areas you and your partner might never have covered, or just having fun getting to know each other again. Here are some of our favorite games for couples.
Used by therapists as well as couples to create meaningful dialogues, this deck of conversation starters inspired by Liz Moody’s podcast of the same name covers everything from childhood experiences, to money, to hypothetical situations, stimulating discussion on topics that otherwise might not come up within your relationship. The Healthier Together deck is relaxed, PG-rated, and perfect for any number of scenarios — you can play it with your partner’s family just as easily as you could play it with them. If you’re looking to dip your toe into the water without worrying about going too deep too fast, this is the right place to start. There's also a "raunchier together" deck that offers sex-focused dares, questions, and more.
This “game of stories” designed by psychotherapist Esther Perel uses a combination of ‘Story’ cards that inspire tales from players (i.e. “My most irrational fear…” “I get bored during sex when…”) and ‘Prompt’ cards that guide and direct the story (i.e. “Share something nobody else knows”). As you can imagine, the stories divulged can range from the personal to the titillating, so make sure you’re in an appropriately flexible mood. Plus, a limited number of times per game, players can deploy tokens to force another player to use a card they may otherwise have tried to ignore, making this a good game for people who need a little situational push to go into revealing territory.
If you’re seeking a game that moves gradually from fun to deep, almost mimicking the internal process of falling for someone and growing closer to them in life along the way, then this Couples Edition of We’re Not Really Strangers is the one for you. Guiding you through three levels of prompt questions, We’re Not Really Strangers begins with perception (“What’s my biggest pet peeve?”), builds to connection (“What recent experience made you feel closer to me?”), and finally reaches reflection (“What’s one difference between us that you love?”). The wonderful extra-personal touch the game includes is the letter it has you write to your partner at the beginning that they can only open and read in private after the game is over.
If you and your partner consistently find yourselves wishing you were trying new things and getting out of your comfort zones, The Adventure Challenge gives you the opportunity to do so with unique scratch-off challenges. Each prompt provides you with a heads-up on how long the challenge should take, how much it will cost, and a clue to the nature of the challenge itself, but you’ll have to take the dive and agree to give it your best shot before you find out your mission, be it a blindfolded pizza-making night or a trip to a nearby town to give it a new name and fictional history. The ability to attach photos of the challenge and journal about how it went turns this book into an adorable diary of your date nights to reflect on as well.
This deck-based game is aimed specifically at creating a greater intimacy within a sex therapist-approved framework. It involves two decks, actually: one containing conversation prompts and another containing action cards, depending on whether you’re in more of a ‘talking’ or ‘doing’ mood. The prompts are flirty, revealing, and great for anyone who needs some guideposts as they learn how to discuss sex with their partner more openly.
This deck of conversation prompts helps you lay down the foundations of a strong relationship with questions that promote strong listening skills and closeness. Love Lingual offers both Level 1 and Level 2 decks for couples—meaning that if you and your partner are in a new relationship and think some of these other games might get too personal too quickly, you can start with Level 1 and then graduate to Level 2. In either case, the questions offer solid prompts for boosting intimacy.
Combining Healthier Together’s casual atmosphere and a tiered structure similar to We’re Not Really Strangers’, Let’s Get Closer draws on the principles of positive psychology to inspire couples to be more honest with each other on the subjects of “love, dreams, and life experiences.” With cards that range from ‘Close’, to ‘Closer,’ to ‘Closest’, wildcards to shake things up with activities and challenges drawing on on the increased intimacy afforded to you by engaging in gameplay, and built-in time to reflect on what you’ve learned from your conversation, this game is perfect for facilitating positive, aspirational discussions about your future.