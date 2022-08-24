Sedona’s Enchantment Resort Is An Adventure Playground For Families

Sedona is so hot right now. The Arizona red-rock oasis is booming, thanks in part to an expanding 300-mile trail network that winds amongst the area’s sandstone spires and labyrinthine canyons. But the destination’s popularity has visitors gridlocking narrow streets and jostling for parking at area trailheads. There’s a fantastic remedy: book a casita at the Enchantment Resort. The resplendent property is tucked into rock-rimmed Boynton Canyon, just steps from Sedona’s Mescal trailhead. That means you and the family can access miles of slickrock trail and epic views without ever treading asphalt. As for the literal Arizona heat: margaritas are made to order beside each of Enchantment’s three sparkling swimming pools, or sample a boozy popsicle.

As Sedona has become a world-class mountain biking and trail running destination, the 218-casita resort has remade itself into a family-oriented luxury adventure basecamp. The centerpiece is the Trail House Discovery Center, a 4,000-square foot facility designed by Gluckman Tang Architects in 2019 that functions as the resort’s adventure lobby, housing a skylit map room, fire-pits to gather around with post-adventure libations, and a full-service bike shop. Trail House’s adventure advisors — essentially a trail concierge – can steer guests to which trails are best suited based on scenery, skill level, and steepness. They can also book a full slate of guided tours ranging from mountain bike coaching to full-moon hikes to the popular Red Rock Photography Tour.

If that all sounds very rugged and adult, it doesn’t have to be. Trail House staff lead family mountain biking sessions tailored to a kid-friendly speed and hiking excursions designed to discover desert dwellers like lizards and cacti. All-ages yoga sessions, pickleball courts, and a bookable Family Adventure Package that includes guided hikes and trail rides are also available. This summer, the Trail House launched their Little Shredders Mountain Bike Camp, a progressive three-day camp open to kids 8-15, outfitted from Enchantment’s fleet of 80 top-of-the-line mountain bikes. In addition, Kids Camp Coyote offers inspiring programming for campers aged 4-12, including scavenger hunts, nature walks, and art projects. Full-day sessions run from 9 am to 3:30 pm, and include lunch and craft materials. Half-day sessions run from 9 am to noon, and include a snack. And did we mention the swimming pools?

All that adventuring builds an appetite, and Enchantment’s two separate restaurants offer southwestern specialties like chicken tinga flautas, jalapéno demi-glazed steak, and prickly pear tuile cheesecake. There’s also a market for grab-and-go options for your trail day and poolside dining featuring delectables like brisket burgers, watermelon salad, and those adult-only popsicles.

As for accommodations, the Southwestern-styled casitas range from pool suites with private salt-water oases to Hacienda Suites with full kitchens and beehive fireplaces. Every accommodation comes with a private viewing deck from which to watch the sun fade from the canyon walls at the end of a full day of adventuring.