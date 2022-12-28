In honor of the beloved actor’s 68th birthday, here are some of his thoughts on raising kids.
Denzel Washington is many things: Actor, director, husband, box office juggernaut. But his most prized role is that of a dad to his four children. In honor of his 68th birthday, here are some of his wise words on parenting and fatherhood.
On Being A Strict Parent
“I think children are born good,” he told The Guardian in 2010. “But a child doesn’t know right from wrong, so moral instruction is important. I remember my eldest boy saying ‘Dad, I always thought you were so strict ― now I appreciate it.’ Free will can be a double-edged sword. By the age of 21, my son could see that.”
