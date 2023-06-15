Drinks

10 Incredible New Bourbons You Should Seek Out ASAP

Peated bourbon. Wheated bourbon. "Hipster" bourbon that really delivers. These are the new bottles to know.

There are interesting things happening in bourbon these days. Bourbon as a category now encompasses a broader range of flavors than ever before, thanks to the continual creativity of distillers and blenders, and consumer demand for ever more nuanced and diverse experiences. Many of these evolutions, techniques, and recipes start with craft producers who are nimble and creative enough to take risks, then they ripple through the industry as a whole.

At the same time, blenders are achieving a level of respect in the US that they’ve long had in Scotland and Japan, where blenders are even more lauded than distillers. Along with this has come greater transparency about sourcing spirits––brands that blend and bottle whiskies they did not distill. A geographic shift makes things interesting as well: not long ago, it was a novelty to drink bourbon made outside of Kentucky and Tennessee, but now we take it as a given that you may have incredible bourbon from New York, Colorado, or Indiana.

The ten new bourbons below showcase the whiskey’s increasingly broad range. From peated bourbon from New York, to wheated bourbon from Colorado to rum-cask-finished bourbon from Kentucky, they’re all worth exploring.

Hillrock Solera Aged Bourbon

Hudson-Valley-based Hillrock was a pioneer of field-to-glass terroir whiskey. They grow their own grain, do their own floor malting, distilling, and they age this bourbon using solera method begun by Hillrock’s former Master Distiller, Dave Pickerell, a whiskey-world legend who helmed Hillrock until his death in 2018. It’s aged five years in a “nursery” stage before it gradually moves down through two more cask tiers of older spirit over time, then a final tier of Oloroso Sherry casks that give it added complexity and roundness. “The solera allows you to create a real complexity but also consistency between releases,” says owner Jeffrey Baker. This also allows for blending as it ages, and they have been gradually increasing the rye content over time in response to a shift of drinkers towards the savory side of bourbon.

