The Best Gin For Your Gin & Tonic (And Any Other Gin Drink You’re Making)

Spring is the perfect time to wake up your senses with the broad range of botanical experiences found in the world of gin. But what bottles are worth seeking out? Gin, after all, is a broad, nuanced category. And, depending on what you’re drinking there’s a gin with a particular quality that works best. To break down what’s the best gin for gin and tonics, martinis, citrus cocktails, and sipping, we turned to world-renowned spirits expert and author David Wondrich, Editor in Chief of the new Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails, for his thoughts. Here, with his expertise, are some of the best gins to keep on hand and how to use them.

The Best Gin for Gin and Tonic

Getty

When it comes to the perfect gin for a Gin and Tonic, Wondrich follows the words of Chairman Mao: “Let a thousand flowers bloom.” “Tonic is a strongly-flavored enough mixer that you can get away with using even the weirdest, most innovative modern gins,” he says. Here are two ideal choices.

The Best Gin For Martinis

Getty

The Gin Dictionary, who says that “coolness is key for a martini, so whether you like it shaken or stirred, a gin with a slightly higher ABV of 45% or 47% alcohol (such as the Nolet’s below) give you more of a chance to preserve its punch and power and the flavor won’t be lost by being too watery.”

Here are two gins ideal for your martini.

The Best Gin For Sours

Getty

For sours and citrus cocktails that are perfect for this time of year, Wondrich prefers gins to be “bright and clean.” The below bottles fit the bill.

The Best Sipping Gin

Getty

When it comes to sipping, David Wondrich enjoys “gin’s older Dutch cousin: genever, which has a base spirit that is closer to whiskey.” The two gins below are each made from base grains often associated with whiskey –– malted barley and rye –– making them both easy segue to gin appreciation for whiskey lovers.