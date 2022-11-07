As a concept, the babymoon can seem a bit fraught. Who has time for a vacation a few weeks before the baby arrives? After all, you’re busy preparing to have a child and getting the nursery ready, making sure you’re hitting all the doctor’s appointments, making sure everything is in order at work, and putting the final touches on your nesting preparations. But expecting parents who can make time for babymoons benefit. If you’re able to, setting aside the time for a quiet and relaxing trip will help pay dividends throughout the chaos and turmoil of infancy.

The babymoon, to be very clear, is a different kind of vacation. The goal should be to get away from the anticipatory tasks and take a deep breath, connect with your partner, and really face the exciting life change that’s coming your way — from the vantage point of a well-appointed hotel or resort. Focus on this and the two of you will be gifted a clear-eyed view of the phase to come. And when you’re sitting by a fireplace after a good meal you may even think, hey, we got this.

So where to go? The best babymoon destinations aren’t your usual vacation spots. They should emphasize relaxation first and foremost. That means top-notch rooms, spa services, awe-inspiring vistas, and, of course, great food. A stunning pool and some couples yoga sessions don’t hurt either. From all-inclusive resorts to comforting (but not boring) bed and breakfasts, here are seven excellent babymoon destinations in the U.S. to consider.

Castle Hot Springs

This adults-only hideaway is tucked into a canyon in the rugged Bradshaw Mountains an hour’s drive north of Phoenix. The property originally opened in 1896 as a wellness resort and was recently reimagined into its current paradise-scape of luxury bungalows complete with outdoor showers, soaking tubs, and telescopes for viewing the stars — all of which overlook a spring-fed creek. When you arrive, change into your swimsuits, and ride the resort’s golf cart uphill to the sublime, natural spring-fed hot pool, which are open 24 hours and only to resort guests. Want to get moving? Great trailheads are right on premises, including a mellow hike that ventures along the canyon floor. Yoga, spa treatments, and meditation are all available as well, and all meals at Harvest, the resort’s farm-to-table restaurant, are included in your stay. From $450 per night.

The Old Edwards Inn & Spa, North Carolina

The Old Edwards Inn & Spa

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Appalachian town of Highlands, North Carolina, the Old Edwards Inn & Spa is all about embracing European-style relaxation. The Relais & Châteaux property has luxurious, cottage-style accommodations, and a spa and wellness area that would give anything in the Swiss Alps a run for its money. Book a couples massage (prenatal ones are available as long as pregnant guests are in their second or third trimester), then retreat to the co-ed relaxation area, with its solarium and fireside lounge, and cafe. There are outdoor heated mineral pools and hot tubs, too, and the Hummingingbird lounge cocktail bar serves a lovely selection of non-alcoholic options. When you’re ready to explore downtown Highlands, just step out the door. The Ugly Dog Public House goes all-in on southern fare, with barbecue sandwiches and creative burgers. And you can get some exercise on your own or together at one of the many the hikes along the Highlands Plateau Greenway trail system. From $300 per night.

The Little Nell, Colorado

The Little Nell

Outside of mud season in late spring, Aspen is always a great choice for a luxurious getaway. There’s the historic and completely walkable downtown to enjoy, full of excellent restaurants and boutiques. And, of course, all the adventures to be had in the surrounding mountains. The Little Nell is a wonderful place to spend a long weekend without leaving, with its rooms and suites with fireplaces and views of the mountains. It offers massages and yoga sessions out of its health center, and there’s an outdoor pool and hot tub set in a beautifully manicured garden. A seat around the hotel’s wood-burning fire in the living room off the main lobby always comes with epic people-watching (the hot chocolate is almost as good as the toddies). And you can visit the hotel’s 20,000-bottle wine cellar for a tour. Right near the hotel, stroll out to catch a live show at Belly-Up Aspen or hit Casa D’Angelo for a candle-lit Italian dinner. From $600 a night.

The Greenbrier, West Virginia

The Greenbrier

A National Historic Landmark, The Greenbrier is a West Virginia icon and ideal for a restorative escape. The 710-room property in White Sulphur Springs has lured the likes of presidents, celebrities, golf legends, and royalty since it first opened in 1913, and the warm Appalachian hospitality will ease any lingering city stress. The area’s natural hot springs are well known, with therapeutic treatments at the resort’s spa focused on hydrotherapy, thermal mud wraps, and massages. A 7,000-square-foot outdoor mineral pool is open seasonally from early May to mid-October, and there’s a heated indoor pool available year-round. Seasonal activities offered on property and in the surrounding Allegheny Mountains mean you can spend some time fishing for trout or the rarer muskellunge (that’s a low-impact activity you can both enjoy) or paddling a SUP n nearby Lake Moomaw. You can even shoot sporting clays, or take a falconry class. The resort also has an onsite casino with blackjack and Texas Hold ‘em. All that aside, the grand hotel’s biggest lure is the invitation to bask in the scenery and chill out for a few days. From $270 per night.

The Cornell Inn, Massachusetts

The Cornell Inn

Bed and breakfasts tend to sway too stuffy, too homey, or too, well, boring. But this 150-year-old Berkshire inn is a welcome exception. It underwent a complete design in 2021, which included an overhaul of its 28 rooms, suites, and common areas at the hands of 23 BIPOC designers. Each of the contemporary rooms has a unique decor scheme inspired by the individual designer’s heritage and design ethos, so you might see mid-century elements in one, lush burgundy drapery in another, or Indian accents in another. Mornings start leisurely, with the included breakfast of frittatas, Belgian waffles, pancakes, and more. If you’re feeling up for it, there are 15 miles of groomed hiking and cross-country skiing trails just outside the inn’s door at Kennedy Park. The property’s convivial house tavern begs you in for a cup of warm cider on the town in Lenox, where buzzy restaurants like Alta and Firefly Gastropub are all within a few minutes stroll. From $199 per night.

Sensei Porcupine Creek, California

Sensei Porcupine Creek

Situated on a converted 230-acre private estate in the Santa Rosa Mountains, Porcupine Creek is the first property on the U.S. mainland from Larry Ellison’s Sensei resorts. If you’re looking for an ultra-luxurious remote wellness escape within an easy drive of Los Angeles, San Diego, and Palm Springs, there’s no place finer. Take your pick of where to bed down here, ranging from casitas with private spa pools and lavish private villas to a handful of exquisite hotel rooms set within the former estate house. Your stay is all about experimental pampering, whether that comes in the form of one-on-one yoga and nutrition sessions with a Sensei Guide or a solo round of golf at the 18-hole onsite course. Make time to head off property to hike the trails in nearby Indian Canyons near Rancho Mirage and Joshua Tree National Park, less than an hour’s drive away. And be sure to book a last super-indulgent adult meal to toast all the new things to come at Sensei by Nobu, the property’s signature restaurant. From $1200 for a two-night stay.

Sandpearl Resort

A beachside stay where you can valet the car on arrival and walk to nearby restaurants, bars, and the pier throughout your entire vacation is the big appeal in Clearwater Beach. The 253-room Sandpearl Resort, with its luxe rooms that look out onto the lapping waves of the Gulf of Mexico, is a great choice for a relaxing babymoon. Start the day with sunrise coffee on your balcony, then settle in for breakfast just back from the dunes at the hotel’s main restaurant, Carreta on the Gulf, where tables overlook the water and the menu features crab cake benedict and fluffy pancakes with seasonal Florida berries. Pier 60’s sunset celebrations (think Key West-style buskers and beach-themed bric-a-brac for sale) are just a short walk from the hotel. But sunset is even more relaxing seated in an Adirondack chair around the hotel’s beach-side fire pit. If you’re feeling active, one of the best tours in the area is a clear kayaking tour with Get Up and Go Kayaking, during which you’ll probably spot dolphins and manatees on your way to Shell Key Preserve — a stunning, mangrove-lined island just offshore. From $250 per night.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

A babymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea fits the bill for an ideal mix of pre-baby luxury and adventure.The property sprawls across 15 acres in southern Maui, close to reef breaks with consistent surf like the one in nearby Kihei Cove. But be warned that the Four Seasons excels in making it tempting to venture nowhere, with its amazing beach and adults-only infinity pool. The resort also has one of the country’s top rated spas, where it’s pretty much imperative to splurge on a massage in one of the thatched open-air treatment huts overlooking Wailea Beach. Available electric bikes make it easy to explore the area, and the watersports team can arrange scuba diving and whale watching should you want to venture further afield. From $800 a night.